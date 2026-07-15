After 'Satluj' takedown, Centre considers CBFC certification for OTT films; action against ZEE5

The Centre is considering amending the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to make certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) mandatory before films are released on OTT platforms, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The move comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding Satluj, which was streamed on ZEE5 without CBFC certification before being taken down following government intervention.

According to sources, the proposed amendment would require films to obtain compulsory certification and clearance from the CBFC before their release on OTT platforms. At present, OTT content does not fall under the CBFC's purview.

A senior government functionary said the Centre is also considering action against intermediary ZEE5 for streaming the uncensored version of Satluj, even though the film was still under examination by the CBFC, which had suggested several cuts, reported PTI.

The Honey Trehan-directed film was removed from ZEE5 on July 5, two days after its July 3 release, following a government order citing concerns related to national security.