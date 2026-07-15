After 'Satluj' takedown, Centre considers CBFC certification for OTT films; action against ZEE5

The Centre is considering amending the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to make certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) mandatory before films are released on OTT platforms, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
The move comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding Satluj, which was streamed on ZEE5 without CBFC certification before being taken down following government intervention.
According to sources, the proposed amendment would require films to obtain compulsory certification and clearance from the CBFC before their release on OTT platforms. At present, OTT content does not fall under the CBFC's purview.
A senior government functionary said the Centre is also considering action against intermediary ZEE5 for streaming the uncensored version of Satluj, even though the film was still under examination by the CBFC, which had suggested several cuts, reported PTI.
The Honey Trehan-directed film was removed from ZEE5 on July 5, two days after its July 3 release, following a government order citing concerns related to national security.
When asked about the private screening of Satluj without certification, the government functionary said it was the responsibility of the respective state governments to enforce the law and take action against any violations.
The film chronicles the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. Khalra was abducted and murdered by police personnel in 1995.
Despite its removal from the OTT platform, Satluj continues to be screened privately at several locations, including gurdwaras across Punjab. The issue has also acquired political significance ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections due early next year.
Under Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is empowered to invoke Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to regulate OTT content that is outside the CBFC's certification framework.
Section 69A authorises the government to block online content on grounds including the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states and public order.
Earlier, government sources had said that a Centre-appointed committee examining Satluj had recommended that the ban on public access to the film through online streaming platforms should continue, alleging that certain portions of the film were against India's sovereignty and integrity.
(With inputs from PTI)