Govt panel backs 'Satluj' streaming ban over India's 'sovereignty', 'integrity' concerns

A committee constituted by the Centre to review the content of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has reportedly recommended continuing the ban on the film's public release on online streaming platforms, alleging that it is against India's sovereignty and integrity.

The Honey Trehan-directed film depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994, and was abducted and murdered by the state police in 1995.

It was pulled from the OTT platform ZEE5 for viewers in India two days after its release on July 3, after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited security concerns.

Subsequently, the ministry set up an inter-department committee (IDC) under the IT Rules 2021 for a detailed examination of the film and recommend the future course of action.

The issue turned political in Punjab, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanding that the ban be lifted, and Shiromani Akali Dal announcing plans to screen the film across the state.