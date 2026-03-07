Body blow to CBI's reputation in Delhi excise policy case

Case against Kejriwal

The prosecution alleged that Arvind Kejriwal, as the then chief minister, occupied the apex position in the criminal conspiracy. Yet his name emerged for the first time only in the fourth supplementary chargesheet. The CBI sought to connect him primarily on the basis of a single sentence in the statement of witness Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, recorded on January 3, 2024 — to the effect that Kejriwal had told Reddy that co-accused K Kavitha would contact him.

The judge noted that this statement was allegedly made in the presence of 10-12 people, none of whom were examined or cited as witnesses. No document, file noting, electronic communication, financial transaction or digital evidence was produced to connect Kejriwal with any alleged policy manipulation or illegal gratification. Strikingly, Dinesh Arora, the prosecution's approver who claimed knowledge of the conspiracy from start to finish, had not attributed any role to Kejriwal, even as he assigned specific roles to several other accused.

The judge's remarks here were among the most pointed in the entire order. "Arrest and prosecution in such circumstances have implications beyond the individual. Public confidence in institutions is inevitably affected. If it is later found that such prosecution was unsupported by admissible material, the erosion of public trust is substantial," he observed.

Findings against K Kavitha

K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao, was alleged to have served as a political and strategic conduit for private liquor interests — acting in concert with members of the South Group and co-accused Vijay Nair, the AAP's former communication in-charge. The chargesheet alleged her involvement in facilitating an up-front payment of about ₹7,100 crore for the incorporation of favourable provisions in the policy, an indirect stake in wholesaler Indospirits through proxies, and proceeds of illegal gratification camouflaged as legitimate transactions, including a purported land deal of ₹714 crore and a CSR donation routed through an NGO linked to her.

The court, however, found the allegations to rest primarily on the statements of two witnesses, one of whom was an approver. The judge observed that when both witnesses, and others forming part of the same alleged chain, are relied upon to corroborate each other, the court must look for something outside that circle — independent documentary proof, a financial trail, electronic records. None existed, he argued.

"The fragility becomes more pronounced when each link is examined separately — date, place, mode of transfer, route of movement — whereupon the gaps become visible. The route of money is unclear. The timing does not align. The alleged recoupment precedes the very profits from which it is said to arise," the judge noted, while discharging her.

The approver problem

The court trained particular scrutiny on the manner in which the statement of approver Dinesh Arora came to be recorded. After his statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC — on the basis of which he was granted pardon — his statement was recorded again under Section 161 on at least four further occasions, over nearly one-and-a-half years, until the last supplementary chargesheet was filed.

The court asked a pointed question: since pardon is granted on the premise of a "full, voluntary, and truthful disclosure of all material facts", why was the approver subsequently asked to repeatedly refine, expand or reshape the prosecution case? What was projected as complete disclosure had devolved into a series of incomplete and evolving versions.