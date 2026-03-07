KERALA-M: What’s in a name?

On February 24, the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal to rename Kerala as Keralam, setting in motion the long and tedious process to change the name of a state. The politically significant Cabinet decision ahead of the state polls came two years after the Kerala Assembly passed a unanimous resolution seeking the name change. The resolution, forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), requested the Union government to replace Kerala in the first schedule of the Constitution with Keralam.

Purpose and rationale

According to the Kerala government, the new name aligns with the state’s historical identity and eliminates mispronunciation as it is called Keralam in Malayalam. The state government argues that since the state was created on November 1, 1956 specifically to honour the Malayalam language, the official name should reflect the correct Malayalam pronunciation.

The resolution adopted by the state Assembly on June 24, 2024 read: “The name of our State is ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam Language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. The Kerala Piravi Day is also on the 1st day of November. Since the time of National Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of United Kerala for the people speaking Malayalam language. But in the First Schedule to the Constitution the name of our State is recorded as ‘Kerala’. This Assembly unanimously appeals to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution for modifying the name as ‘Keralam’.”

Legal process

Unlike changing the names of cities, which is an executive decision by the state government with clearance from the Centre, states can only be renamed through an amendment of the First Schedule of the Constitution, which lists the official names of all states and Union territories along with their territorial jurisdictions. The process involves Articles 3 of the Constitution, which allows Parliament to pass a law to rename a state, and Article 4, which allows Parliament to pass the Bill relatively easily through a simple majority.

The process usually starts with the state taking the initiative by passing a resolution and forwarding it to the Centre as a proposal. Technically, the Constitution does not mandate such an action from the state, but it is usually done for political reasons.