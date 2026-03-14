Permitting the end life with dignity

In the end, the court rejected Virani’s plea to end Shanbaugh’s life, stating it is for the KEM Hospital staff to take a call on it, and not the petitioner.

“It is the KEM Hospital staff who have been caring for her devotedly, day and night, for so many years as her next friend. Therefore, it is for them to make that decision. They have clearly expressed their wish that Shanbaug should be allowed to live,” the court noted.

Guidelines laid down

However, what made this judgment significant is that the court agreed that passive euthanasia "could be considered as an option" in certain situations. Laying down the guidelines, it directed that when a euthanasia petition comes before a high court, its chief justice must constitute a two-judge bench to look into it. The bench must appoint a panel of three medical experts, which after carefully examining the patient, studying their medical history and consulting doctors treating them, must give its opinion on the right course of action. The bench can then take a call on granting passive euthanasia based on their opinion. “The above procedure should be followed all over India until Parliament makes legislation on this subject,” the top court ruled.

In the Shanbaug case, it noted that if and when the authorities at the KEM Hospital feel that withdrawing Shanbaug’s life-sustaining treatment is the appropriate course of action, they should be allowed to do so. Shanbaug passed away in 2015 after 42 years in a coma.

Passive euthanasia legalised

Although the court opened the door to passive euthanasia in 2011, it was only in 2018 that the “right to die with dignity” was recognised as a fundamental right under Article 21. In 2005, Common Cause, a Mumbai-based NGO, moved the Supreme Court seeking its recognition for ‘living wills’ or ‘advance medical directives’ of patients who are terminally ill. The petitioner also sought that ‘the right to die with dignity’ be declared a fundamental right. In its judgment, a five-judge Constitution Bench permitted the creation of a 'living will' by terminally ill patients on withdrawing medical support if they slip into a coma.

The court agreed with the petitioner and ruled that the right to live with dignity under Article 21 also includes the right to die with dignity. In doing so, it concurred with the views of American legal scholar Ronald Dworkin that “dignity may be compromised if the dying process is prolonged and involves becoming incapacitated and dependent”. The court directed the Centre to ensure that persons with “deteriorated health” or those who are terminally ill are able to execute a living will that contains an appropriate course of action that can be taken if they fall into a coma.