Figuring out the debate on terminating pregnancy

The 2021 amendment

In 2021, the 1971 law was amended to extend the upper limit up to which abortion was allowed, from 20 to 24 weeks of gestation for some special categories like vulnerable women, including rape survivors, victims of incest, minors, women with disabilities, and the mentally retarded. The law further allowed abortion up to 24 weeks for the women whose marital status was changed during the ongoing pregnancy due to widowhood and divorce, and those in humanitarian settings, or disaster, or emergency situations as may be declared by the government.

One striking feature of the 2021 Act was the modification of the words 'wife' and 'husband' to 'woman' and 'partner' respectively, expanding the class of potential beneficiaries beyond matrimonial relationships alone.

According to the Act as it stands today, pregnancy can be terminated within 24 weeks of gestation. Beyond that period, the law provides exceptions where termination is necessary to avoid imminent danger to the woman's life or if there are substantial fetal abnormalities. Once the upper limit is reached, except for the two exceptions, whether or not to terminate the pregnancy can be decided only by constitutional courts.

The outcome so far

The debate was reignited when on April 24, the Supreme Court allowed the termination of 28-week (over seven-month) pregnancy of a 15-year-old minor girl, saying that no court can force a woman, especially a minor, to carry a pregnancy against her will.

Invoking Article 142 of the Constitution that allows the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary for doing "complete justice" in a matter pending before it, a bench of justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that the pregnant woman's choice was relevant and that a woman's reproductive autonomy must be accorded the highest importance.

The bench took note of the girl's age, and that the pregnancy was unwanted, and said that continuing the pregnancy was not in the interest of the minor, "particularly since she has attempted to foreclose her life on two occasions". The bench said that continuation of such a pregnancy could have long-lasting repercussions on the minor's mental health, educational prospects, social standing and overall development.

Significantly, the bench said that courts must weigh the circumstances of the case concerning the welfare of the pregnant woman rather than the welfare of the child to be born.