Where is Quad headed

The China factor

The Quad’s evolution cannot be understood without acknowledging the role of China. Its revival in 2017 was widely seen as a response to Beijing’s growing influence across the Indo-Pacific, from maritime assertiveness in the South China Sea to infrastructure diplomacy under the Belt and Road Initiative, and dominance in critical supply chains. That underlying context remains relevant today, but its articulation is not so very emphatic.

This is a deliberate choice shaped by several factors. India has long resisted any formal military framing, preferring strategic autonomy and flexibility. Southeast Asian countries remain wary of binary geopolitical blocs that could force alignment choices. Even Australia and Japan, while strengthening defence cooperation with the US, recognise the importance of maintaining broad regional acceptance. Its messaging increasingly emphasises reducing vulnerabilities in supply chains, energy systems, digital infrastructure, and maritime security rather than containing a country.

US-China recalibration and its impact

The Quad’s evolution is also taking place in the context of shifting US-China relations. Washington continues to view Beijing as its primary long-term strategic competitor. However, its approach has become more calibrated in recent years, moving away from outright decoupling toward “de-risking”, selective engagement, and managed competition. It has direct implications for the Quad. Rather than serving as a hard security alliance, the Quad is increasingly seen as a flexible network for building resilience in key sectors — particularly semiconductors, critical minerals, energy security and advanced technologies.

This shift is reflected in recent initiatives such as the Quad Critical Minerals Framework. Global supply chains for rare earths and critical minerals remain heavily concentrated in China, creating vulnerabilities in industries ranging from electric vehicles and semiconductors to defence manufacturing. The Quad’s response is framed as diversification, building alternative supply chains.

Similarly, the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security reflects growing recognition that energy disruptions are no longer purely economic events but strategic risks with regional consequences. In this sense, the Quad is increasingly moving from traditional military balancing toward what could be described as systemic balancing, a strategy to strengthen the underlying structures that support regional stability.

Beyond summit diplomacy

One of the most discussed aspects of the New Delhi meeting was the absence of clarity on the next Quad Leaders’ Summit. Since leaders’ summits were elevated in 2021, they have become central to the Quad’s political visibility. They provided direction, symbolism and momentum. However, sustaining that rhythm has become more difficult due to complex global diplomatic calendars, shifting geo-political quicksand and ties between India and the US. The lack of announcement this time stood out because previous joint statements typically identified the next summit host. Instead, ministers only expressed a general expectation of future meetings.

The Quad can operate through engagement across a wide range of working groups covering maritime security, counter-terrorism, infrastructure, emerging technologies, health security, and supply chains. Foreign ministers have met three times in 18 months showing coordination is increasingly operational.

Platform for strategic public goods

A defining feature of the Quad’s evolution is its growing emphasis on delivering strategic public goods for the Indo-Pacific. This includes maritime domain awareness tools for smaller states, disaster response coordination mechanisms, trusted digital infrastructure, resilient undersea cable networks, energy security initiatives, and supply chain diversification. The Fiji port infrastructure initiative announced in New Delhi reflects this approach. Rather than competing in geopolitical signalling, the Quad is focusing on targeted infrastructure projects that address real regional needs.