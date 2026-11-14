Three-year plan to end river sand exploitation

In 2012, the Supreme Court directed states to obtain environmental clearance even for sand and gravel mining leases smaller than five hectares, warning that their combined impact could damage rivers and aquatic habitats. Fourteen years later, illegal mining remains a threat to river ecosystems. In the National Chambal Sanctuary, the Supreme Court is examining its impact on endangered aquatic species. A Supreme Court-appointed committee has now proposed a three-year plan to phase out unsustainable mining from active river channels and promote alternatives such as manufactured sand, recycled construction waste and sediment from dams. Can India make this transition without disrupting its construction industry?

Why has river sand become an environmental concern?

Rivers transport sand and gravel from upstream catchments and deposit them along their channels and floodplains. This replenishment maintains riverbeds. Unbridled mining strips this material faster than natural processes can replace it. This leads to a plethora of consequences. These include riverbed degradation, vulnerability of infrastructure, depletion of groundwater and aquifers, destruction of aquatic and riparian habitats, and changes in river morphology and hydrology. Riverbeds and adjoining aquifers often form an interconnected hydrological system. Mining near bridges can also expose their foundations to erosion. This process, known as scour, can weaken structural supports of bridges.

The consequences for wildlife can be equally serious. Sandbars and shallow channels provide nesting and breeding grounds for several aquatic species. The National Chambal Sanctuary illustrates the problem. The river system supports the endangered gharial, the Gangetic river dolphin and several species of freshwater turtles.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of illegal mining in the sanctuary on March 13, 2026, following reports of extensive damage to wildlife habitats. The proceedings involve Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The court has since directed the states to strengthen surveillance and enforcement.