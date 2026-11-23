How serious is the problem?

The CRPF recorded 59 suicides in 2025, the highest in five years, according to data cited by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The force recorded 57 suicides in 2021, 43 in 2022, 57 in 2023 and 46 in 2024. Another 19 personnel died by suicide between January 1 and May 22, 2026. That takes the total since 2021 to 281, of whom about 216 were on duty.

The wider picture is also concerning. In a reply in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, the MHA reported 745 suicides across the CAPFs, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard between 2021 and 2025: 158 in 2021, 138 in 2022, 157 in 2023, 149 in 2024 and 143 in 2025. The same data recorded 24 fratricidal incidents over the five years.

What are the main sources of stress?

The pressures are not confined to the risks of operational duty. They also arise from the conditions in which personnel live and work, and from the difficulty of balancing service with family responsibilities.

A study by Banaras Hindu University researchers, published last year in the Indian Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, examined occupational stress among 353 non-gazetted personnel of the CRPF's 148th Battalion. Nearly three-fourths reported moderate occupational stress, and around 2 per cent high stress. Physical separation from family, insufficient time with family and hazardous duties were significantly associated with stress. The researchers recommended family support programmes, regular counselling, recreational facilities and adequate rest. The study covered a single battalion and is not representative of the entire force.

A separate survey of 120 CRPF personnel, published in the Bureau of Police Research and Development's Indian Police Journal in 2022, asked respondents what caused them stress. The answers were: family and domestic issues: 73.3 per cent, an uncertain working environment: 47.5 per cent and lack of social support: 40 per cent. Financial problems, lack of rest or sleep and delay or denial of leave were also cited.

How do deployments and working conditions add to the strain?

CRPF personnel move between difficult and distant assignments including: counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, anti-Naxal operations in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas and election and law-and-order duties across states.

The threat from outside has not gone away either. On November 11, militants injured three CRPF personnel at a checkpoint in Kulgam, one of them critically.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 2022 report, recorded the MHA's assessment of what drives personnel to leave. It cited prolonged deployment in hard terrain, separation from families, inadequate rest and limited opportunities for less demanding postings. The MHA also pointed to career stagnation, particularly among constabulary personnel, and family responsibilities such as children's education and property matters. On suicides, it listed job stress and monotony, family and property disputes, health issues and financial stress. The committee recommended a rotation policy to keep personnel from remaining in difficult areas for long, along with fixed working hours, yoga and counselling.

Working hours remain contested. PRS Legislative Research's latest analysis of the Home Ministry's budget notes that personnel in some CAPFs work 12 to 14 hours a day with limited weekly rest, a finding first made by a parliamentary committee in 2018. The government told the Lok Sabha in December last year that personnel generally work eight-hour shifts, though duty hours vary with operational needs.

Why are instances of personnel dying by their hands reported despite interventions?

The MHA task force examined 642 suicides and 51 fratricidal deaths over five years. It identified prolonged deployments, separation from families, inadequate rest, bullying and abusive behaviour by seniors, discrimination and poor communication as contributing factors. It also found that over 80 per cent of suicides occurred after personnel returned from leave, with most within 7 to 15 days.

Is mental-health care accessible to the jawans?

The MHA says all CAPF personnel undergo annual medical examinations, including psychological assessment, and those reporting mental-health issues are referred for treatment and counselling. A 2023 parliamentary reply listed only 14 psychiatrists across the forces, five in ITBP, four in BSF, three in CRPF, and one each in SSB and Assam Rifles.

Are there independent mechanisms to address harassment by seniors?

The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) task force has flagged bullying and abusive behaviour by senior officers.

What is the status of the 100-day family policy?

MHA data placed before the Rajya Sabha showed that 42,797 CAPF personnel availed the 100-day family-stay facility between 2020 and October 2024. The figure was 8,636 in 2023 and 6,302 in 2024 up to October. The policy refers to time spent with families, not 100 days of sanctioned leave.

Are vacancies contributing to long working hours?

As of July this year, the CRPF had 18,134 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 3,30,841. The government has told Parliament that personnel generally work eight-hour shifts, with variations due to operational requirements. A parliamentary committee had earlier recorded working days of 12 to 14 hours in some CAPF units.

What happens after personnel dieby own hand or from a fratricidal incident?

The CRPF, for instance, lists financial assistance for the next of kin of personnel who die by suicide: ₹12 lakh from its Risk Fund, ₹1 lakh from the Central Welfare Fund and ₹50,000 as immediate relief through welfare funds, subject to eligibility.

What has the government identified as the causes?

The MHA's task force studied 642 suicide cases and 51 fratricidal deaths over five years. It grouped the contributing factors under working conditions, service conditions and personal or family issues.

Its findings pointed to prolonged deployments, separation from families, inadequate rest, bullying or abusive behaviour by seniors, discrimination and poor communication between commanders and personnel. Personal factors included marital discord, family disputes, financial and property problems, and illness or death in the family.

The task force also reportedly found that more than 80 per cent of suicides occurred after personnel returned from leave, a majority of them within seven to 15 days. That does not mean leave causes suicide. It suggests that unresolved personal problems and the return to demanding service conditions can leave personnel vulnerable.

The task force flagged the stigma around mental health, with personnel hesitant to seek help for fear of being mocked or seen as weak. It called for mental-health screening of personnel returning from leave and better communication between officers and subordinates.

What steps have been taken?

The government has listed measures including counselling, stress-management programmes, yoga, recreational activities, improved accommodation, grievance-redressal mechanisms and more transparent leave and transfer policies.

It has also cited a policy allowing CAPF personnel to spend 100 days a year with their families. Implementation has fallen short. The MHA told the Rajya Sabha in December 2024 that 6,302 personnel got the full 100 days in 2024 (till October), compared with 8,636 in 2023 and 7,864 in 2021, in forces of about 10 lakh personnel.

Parliamentary committees have repeatedly called for rotational deployment, adequate rest, better living conditions and access to professional counselling. With its intervention in August, the NHRC has put the onus on the authorities to explain what is being done to prevent further deaths.

What happens next?

The immediate challenge is to identify at-risk personnel and make support accessible before a crisis escalates. That requires more than periodic counselling sessions. It means addressing long deployments, ensuring predictable leave, improving accommodation and providing confidential access to mental-health professionals.

The incident in Doda does not establish that stress lay behind Nath's post. But coming amid repeated concerns over suicides and fratricidal violence, it raises a wider question: whether the forces' welfare mechanisms are keeping pace with the demands placed on their personnel.