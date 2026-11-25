Six years after parting ways over the now-repealed farm laws, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have formally revived their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The reunion brings back a partnership that dominated the state's politics for two decades but faces a very different political landscape today. While the SAD is struggling to regain its traditional Panthic support base and the BJP is seeking a stronger foothold in Punjab, both face questions over seat-sharing, vote transfers, farmers' demands, Sikh issues, and their record in government. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and breakaway Akali factions also in the contest, the alliance's ability to rebuild its old electoral combination will be tested. Here are the key questions surrounding the reunion.
What is the historical significance of the BJP-SAD alliance and its electoral strength?
The alliance, formed in 1996, delivered a landslide victory in the 1997 Assembly elections. The two parties won 93 of Punjab's 117 seats, with the SAD securing 75 and the BJP 18. The Congress was reduced to 14 seats, and Parkash Singh Badal became chief minister again.
In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance won all 11 seats it contested, with the SAD winning eight and the BJP three.
Although the partners lost the 2002 Assembly elections to the Congress, they returned to power in 2007 by winning 67 seats and retained power in 2012. They thus became the first alliance to secure consecutive terms in Punjab since the state's reorganisation in 1966.
"It is a time-tested alliance. There is a political chemistry between the two parties, and both have benefited from each other," says Prof Jagrup Singh Sekhon, a political analyst.
Is the reunion merely a marriage of convenience?
The AAP, Congress and other parties, including breakaway Akali Dal factions, have dismissed the revived partnership as a "marriage of convenience".
After announcing the alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah publicly described the SAD as the "bada bhai" (elder brother), expressing confidence in Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership and assuring that the chief minister's post would go to the senior partner. The statement was intended to reassure the Akali cadre about its position in the alliance.
Sekhon, however, questions whether the arrangement has a common political roadmap beyond electoral calculations.
"The big question is whether the cadre of both parties will move together in this election. The serious challenge is for the BJP because most of its present senior and prominent leaders in the state have come from the Congress, replacing the old-guard saffron party leadership.
"This alliance is just a marriage of convenience. It seems that unless the alliance gives a roadmap for the state, keeping in mind Punjab's ethos, the Congress is likely to get political benefit. The Akalis and the BJP are not the 'thekedars' of Sikhs and Hindus respectively, because people in the state have moved beyond such sloganeering," he says.
Will Sikh and Hindu voters support each other's candidates as they did during the earlier alliance?
The transfer of votes will be a crucial test. According to the 2011 Census, Sikhs account for 57.7 per cent of Punjab's population and Hindus 38.5 per cent. Traditionally, the SAD drew support from the rural Panthic and Jat Sikh vote bank, while the BJP mobilised urban and semi-urban Hindu voters.
During the decade-long SAD-BJP rule between 2007 and 2017, urban Hindu traders and middle-class voters regularly backed Akali candidates in rural-urban mixed constituencies—Sikh voters reciprocated by supporting BJP candidates in the 23 constituencies allocated to the party.
However, six years of separate campaigning have altered voting patterns. Some Hindu and Sikh voters shifted towards the AAP in 2022, while a section of Hindu voters consolidated behind the BJP.
The 2024 Lok Sabha election figures underline the change. The BJP's vote share rose to 18.56 per cent from 9.63 per cent in 2019, although it won no seats. The SAD's vote share fell to 13.42 per cent from 27.45 per cent, even as it won one seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties won two seats each, polling a combined 37.08 per cent of the vote.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD won just three seats with 18.38 per cent of the vote, while the BJP managed two seats with 6.6 per cent.
The challenge now is to persuade Hindu voters to support Akali candidates and Sikh voters to back BJP candidates once again. This will require sustained joint campaigning and messaging, particularly in a multi-cornered contest involving the AAP, Congress and breakaway Akali factions.
How have Punjab's political circumstances changed since the alliance broke up?
The SAD faced fragmentation, religious controversies involving its leadership and a loss of credibility among sections of its traditional Panthic support base. Sekhon says voters may consider these issues while deciding whether to support the reunited parties.
"In the changing situation following the breakdown of the SAD-BJP alliance over the three controversial farm laws, which have since been repealed, there has been fragmentation of the Akali Dal and various religious issues confronting the present SAD leadership. Most importantly, there is a public perception about the issues and problems faced by people during the alliance's 10-year rule, including the drug menace, corruption, halka-incharges, vendetta politics and the rise of the mafia in cable, sand and liquor. The big question is whether people will keep all these things in mind while voting in the coming elections," he says.
How will the two parties resolve the seat-sharing dilemma?
Seat-sharing will be a difficult negotiation. From 1997 to 2017, the SAD was the senior partner and contested 94 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats, while the BJP contested 23. The Akali Dal largely focused on rural constituencies and the BJP on urban seats.
That arrangement is now expected to change. The BJP is demanding a larger share and is likely to contest around 47 Assembly constituencies, almost double its earlier allocation.
The broad division is expected to remain the same, with the BJP focusing on urban seats and the SAD on rural constituencies. However, the BJP's growing presence in rural areas could also influence negotiations.
Sekhon points out that the BJP has made inroads into rural Punjab in recent years by inducting leaders from both the Akali Dal and the Congress.
What leadership and organisational challenges does the SAD face?
The 2027 Assembly election will be the first joint electoral contest without former chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who died in April 2023.
All five previous joint contests were fought under his influence. As SAD chief and chief ministerial face, he was also an important link between the Akali Dal and BJP leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.
Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead the next election. Amit Shah's public endorsement of Sukhbir's leadership has sought to establish continuity. However, the BJP is expected to have a greater say in the alliance's seat-sharing arrangement and power structure than it did in the past.
The SAD faces resentment among sections of the farming community and has lost credibility among sections of its traditional Panthic vote bank.
The party also suffered a vertical split in 2024, leading to the formation of the breakaway faction SAD (Punar Surjit).
Last year, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, was also formed. SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali from Dhaka joined this Panthic outfit. The Election Commission of India has not yet recognised Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) as a political party, and a decision is still pending.
The 2027 election will therefore be a make-or-break contest for Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership and the SAD's political future.
How does the alliance reshape things for the BJP?
For the BJP, the reunion marks a retreat from its earlier position of contesting the elections independently. Despite Amit Shah declaring at a rally in Moga that the party would go solo in 2027, the ground assessment did not inspire confidence in its standalone prospects.
A section of the state BJP leadership had argued that the party could make a major political entry on its own. However, the party high command was aware of the organisational limitations. The tepid public response to the BJP's anti-drug yatra was a wake-up call, exposing the limits of its independent organisational reach.
How will the alliance address the farmers' demands after the bitter break over the farm laws?
The farmers' issue is among the biggest challenges facing the reunited parties.
Nearly 700 farmers died during the 2020-21 agitation against the laws. Farmer leaders have questioned the Akali Dal's decision to reunite with the BJP.
Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) and senior member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha; Raghbir Singh Benipal, organising secretary of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha; and Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have all challenged the Akali Dal's sudden reversal.
The fundamental economic demands raised during the agitation also remain unresolved. Farmer unions continue to seek:
A legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Comprehensive farm debt waivers.
Repeal of the Dam Safety Act.
Withdrawal of the proposed Seed Bill, 2025.
The farming unions have described the reunion as "highly dangerous" for Punjab and view it as an opportunistic arrangement driven by electoral survival rather than ideological alignment or public welfare.
What is the Bandi Singhs issue, and what are the related demands?
The release of Bandi Singhs, or Sikh detenues, is another contentious issue confronting the alliance.
The demand concerns Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms but continue to remain in various jails across India for their involvement during the militancy in Punjab.
There are also demands to revoke repressive laws, including the National Security Act (NSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Can the alliance overcome the controversies surrounding its previous government?
The record of the SAD-BJP government between 2007 and 2017 remains a potential source of attack for its political opponents.
The 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents, the subsequent police firing and the controversial pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the SAD government's tenure continue to haunt the Akali Dal.
The drug menace is another issue. Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia is already facing vigilance scrutiny, giving the AAP and Congress ready campaign ammunition.
The BJP, which had previously projected itself as a cleaner alternative, will now also have to share responsibility for the record of the government in which it was a partner.
Will the demand to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor be met?
The corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, where Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
It has remained closed since May 7 last year, when Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Amit Shah has said the corridor will be reopened as soon as national security concerns are resolved. He has also said that if the BJP had been in power at the time of Independence, Kartarpur would have been part of India.
Why is reopening the Attari-Wagah route important for Punjab's economy?
Reopening the Attari-Wagah route for trade with Pakistan and other countries in Western and Central Asia is an important demand linked to Punjab's economic revival.
Sekhon says the issue needs to be addressed as part of efforts to revive the state's economy.
"It is not just the Kartarpur Corridor. The most important issue for the revival of Punjab's economy is to be addressed by reopening the Attari-Wagah route for trade with Pakistan and Western and Central Asian countries," he says.
The alliance will soon face its first test in the Chandigarh municipal elections on November 23. The BJP also hopes the alliance would help it win over Sikh voters in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
What opportunities does the reunion offer the two partners?
For the SAD, the alliance offers a much-needed lifeline back to mainstream political relevance after electoral setbacks, organisational fragmentation and a decline in its traditional support base.
For the BJP, reuniting with one of the NDA's oldest constituents strengthens the Modi-led coalition nationally. It gives the party access to an established rural organisational and social network in Punjab that it struggled to build on its own.
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What will the alliance pitch to voters in the 2027 elections?
Both parties are essentially banking on the "double-engine government" pitch. They are expected to argue that political alignment between Punjab and the Centre will help accelerate infrastructure development in the state.