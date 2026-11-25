Six years after parting ways over the now-repealed farm laws, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have formally revived their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The reunion brings back a partnership that dominated the state's politics for two decades but faces a very different political landscape today. While the SAD is struggling to regain its traditional Panthic support base and the BJP is seeking a stronger foothold in Punjab, both face questions over seat-sharing, vote transfers, farmers' demands, Sikh issues, and their record in government. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and breakaway Akali factions also in the contest, the alliance's ability to rebuild its old electoral combination will be tested. Here are the key questions surrounding the reunion.

What is the historical significance of the BJP-SAD alliance and its electoral strength?

The alliance, formed in 1996, delivered a landslide victory in the 1997 Assembly elections. The two parties won 93 of Punjab's 117 seats, with the SAD securing 75 and the BJP 18. The Congress was reduced to 14 seats, and Parkash Singh Badal became chief minister again.

In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance won all 11 seats it contested, with the SAD winning eight and the BJP three.

Although the partners lost the 2002 Assembly elections to the Congress, they returned to power in 2007 by winning 67 seats and retained power in 2012. They thus became the first alliance to secure consecutive terms in Punjab since the state's reorganisation in 1966.

"It is a time-tested alliance. There is a political chemistry between the two parties, and both have benefited from each other," says Prof Jagrup Singh Sekhon, a political analyst.

Is the reunion merely a marriage of convenience?

The AAP, Congress and other parties, including breakaway Akali Dal factions, have dismissed the revived partnership as a "marriage of convenience".

After announcing the alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah publicly described the SAD as the "bada bhai" (elder brother), expressing confidence in Sukhbir Singh Badal's leadership and assuring that the chief minister's post would go to the senior partner. The statement was intended to reassure the Akali cadre about its position in the alliance.

Sekhon, however, questions whether the arrangement has a common political roadmap beyond electoral calculations.

"The big question is whether the cadre of both parties will move together in this election. The serious challenge is for the BJP because most of its present senior and prominent leaders in the state have come from the Congress, replacing the old-guard saffron party leadership.

"This alliance is just a marriage of convenience. It seems that unless the alliance gives a roadmap for the state, keeping in mind Punjab's ethos, the Congress is likely to get political benefit. The Akalis and the BJP are not the 'thekedars' of Sikhs and Hindus respectively, because people in the state have moved beyond such sloganeering," he says.

Will Sikh and Hindu voters support each other's candidates as they did during the earlier alliance?

The transfer of votes will be a crucial test. According to the 2011 Census, Sikhs account for 57.7 per cent of Punjab's population and Hindus 38.5 per cent. Traditionally, the SAD drew support from the rural Panthic and Jat Sikh vote bank, while the BJP mobilised urban and semi-urban Hindu voters.

During the decade-long SAD-BJP rule between 2007 and 2017, urban Hindu traders and middle-class voters regularly backed Akali candidates in rural-urban mixed constituencies—Sikh voters reciprocated by supporting BJP candidates in the 23 constituencies allocated to the party.

However, six years of separate campaigning have altered voting patterns. Some Hindu and Sikh voters shifted towards the AAP in 2022, while a section of Hindu voters consolidated behind the BJP.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election figures underline the change. The BJP's vote share rose to 18.56 per cent from 9.63 per cent in 2019, although it won no seats. The SAD's vote share fell to 13.42 per cent from 27.45 per cent, even as it won one seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties won two seats each, polling a combined 37.08 per cent of the vote.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD won just three seats with 18.38 per cent of the vote, while the BJP managed two seats with 6.6 per cent.

The challenge now is to persuade Hindu voters to support Akali candidates and Sikh voters to back BJP candidates once again. This will require sustained joint campaigning and messaging, particularly in a multi-cornered contest involving the AAP, Congress and breakaway Akali factions.

How have Punjab's political circumstances changed since the alliance broke up?

The SAD faced fragmentation, religious controversies involving its leadership and a loss of credibility among sections of its traditional Panthic support base. Sekhon says voters may consider these issues while deciding whether to support the reunited parties.

"In the changing situation following the breakdown of the SAD-BJP alliance over the three controversial farm laws, which have since been repealed, there has been fragmentation of the Akali Dal and various religious issues confronting the present SAD leadership. Most importantly, there is a public perception about the issues and problems faced by people during the alliance's 10-year rule, including the drug menace, corruption, halka-incharges, vendetta politics and the rise of the mafia in cable, sand and liquor. The big question is whether people will keep all these things in mind while voting in the coming elections," he says.