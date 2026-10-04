All about new CAFE norm

First notified by the government in 2017 under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms were introduced to reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, with the broader aim of lowering oil dependency and air pollution.

The norms apply to petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), CNG, hybrid and electric passenger vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of less than 3,500 kg.

CAFE norms link a manufacturer's corporate average fuel consumption, measured in litres of gasoline equivalent per 100 km, to the corporate average kerb weight of all eligible cars sold by an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in a financial year.

The corporate average fuel consumption is calculated by averaging the standard fuel consumption of all eligible vehicles sold by a manufacturer during the year. Fuel consumption is measured under standard conditions in nationally accredited laboratories.

The norms also prescribe limits on the average CO2 emissions of a manufacturer's fleet, as CO2 emissions are directly linked to fuel consumption.

The standards were introduced in two phases. CAFE Stage I came into effect in 2017-18, while Stage II was implemented from 2022-23.

What are the third-phase CAFE norms and when will they be implemented?

The third phase of CAFE norms was notified on Tuesday and will apply to passenger vehicles from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2032.

The new framework provides greater regulatory clarity and a stable policy environment for the automobile industry while encouraging technological innovation and improving energy efficiency, the Ministry of Power said.

The norms were finalised after consultations with automobile manufacturers, industry associations, academia and other stakeholders. The government said the framework is designed to be technology-neutral and flexible while encouraging cleaner technologies, alternative fuels and other innovations.

The framework aims to drive continuous improvements in fuel efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and support India's energy security and sustainability goals.

Small-volume manufacturers with annual eligible vehicle volumes below 1,000 units are exempt from meeting the specific CAFE target.

How will emissions be calculated under CAFE III?

Under the notified norms, the fleet-average fuel-consumption target will become progressively lower each year.

The target will be calculated using the formula a × (W − 1,229) + c, where W represents the weighted average unladen mass of all eligible vehicles manufactured or imported for sale by an OEM.

In the formula, a is the weight adjustment factor and c is the baseline fuel-consumption target. The weight adjustment factor, or slope, determines how much the target changes depending on how a manufacturer's average vehicle weight differs from the reference weight.

Under CAFE III, the slope will progressively decline from 0.00158 in FY28 to 0.00131 in FY32.

For a manufacturer with a reference fleet weight of 1,229 kg, the target will fall from 3.996 litres of petrol equivalent per 100 km in FY28 to 3.3273 litres per 100 km in FY32. This translates to approximately 94.8g of CO2/km in FY28 and 78.9g/km in FY32.

The targets apply to a manufacturer's eligible fleet as a whole. This means more efficient vehicles can offset higher-consuming models within the same portfolio.