Why are more buyers choosing alternative-fuel vehicles?

Rising fuel prices and concerns about ethanol-blended petrol are prompting more automobile buyers to consider vehicles that run on alternative fuels. The share of alternative-fuel vehicles — compressed natural gas (CNG) 24.67%, hybrid 8.02% and electric vehicles (EVs) 7.90% — in total passenger vehicle (PV) sales reached 40.59% at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026-2027, according to registration data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The shift towards alternative-fuel vehicles has been building for some time, with lower running costs, wider charging and CNG infrastructure, newer models and concerns over fuel prices contributing to the trend.
Timeline
April 2023: New cars and two-wheelers built after April 2023 are factory-certified for E20 fuel.
May 2026: Tata Motors announced a 50% increase in EV output, alongside operations at its new $1 billion facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu.
First quarter of FY27: Domestic electric passenger vehicle registrations grew by more than 89%. Maruti Suzuki also recorded strong growth in CNG sales.
July 2026: Alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for 40.59% of total PV sales, compared with petrol at 41.68%.
April 1, 2027: The proposed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE)-III emission standards are scheduled to take effect.
2030: The CNG network is being scaled towards a target of more than 18,000 stations.
What are alternative fuels?
Alternative fuels are non-petroleum energy sources that can be used to power vehicles and machinery and reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel. Common alternative fuels include electricity, hydrogen, biodiesel, ethanol and natural gas.
Are alternative-fuel vehicles cheaper to run than petrol and diesel vehicles?
Generally, yes. Vehicles using alternative fuels can provide better fuel efficiency or range. The running cost per kilometre is comparatively lower for CNG vehicles than for petrol and diesel vehicles. The difference becomes much larger with newer technologies such as EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles.
Are vehicles run on alternative-fuels more expensive?
Yes. EVs, hybrids and CNG vehicles are more expensive than their petrol-powered counterparts. The higher purchase price can reduce the savings, particularly when the buyer has low annual running or plans to keep the vehicle for only a few years.
What is the payback period?
The payback period is the time taken for lower running costs to recover the higher initial purchase price.
For example, if a petrol car costs Rs 10 lakh and its CNG version costs Rs 1 lakh more, the buyer can save about Rs 45,000 a year on fuel if the petrol running cost is Rs 7 per km, the CNG running cost is Rs 4 per km and annual driving is 15,000 km. The additional Rs 1 lakh would then be recovered in about 2.2 years.
How does the calculation work for an EV?
If a petrol car costs Rs 12 lakh and an equivalent EV costs Rs 5 lakh, the EV has a Rs 3 lakh higher purchase price. At 15,000 km a year, the payback could be around four to six years. The period depends heavily on electricity tariffs, charging costs and petrol prices.
How do buyers choose between CNG, hybrids and EVs?
Several factors influence the choice of powertrain. Running cost and charging infrastructure are among the most important. An area with good charging infrastructure may encourage buyers to choose EVs. Buyers with high driving requirements who do not prefer charging-related concerns may choose CNG or hybrids because of their lower running costs.
Have consumers only recently started switching to alternative-fuel vehicles?
No. Consumers were switching to alternative-fuel vehicles before the debate around E20 gained momentum. Several carmakers have recorded a sharp increase in CNG sales over the last couple of years.
What has changed recently?
The pace of adoption has increased following the West Asia crisis, which led to a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices. Growing concerns about the effect of E20 on vehicles have also added to the shift.
How much of the increase is because of E20 and how much is because of higher fuel prices?
There is no specific data separating the impact of the two factors. However, the domestic electric passenger vehicle market grew by more than 89% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, with 82,737 registrations, according to Vahan data.
CNG car sales also grew sharply. Maruti Suzuki sold 2.2 lakh, or 220,000, CNG vehicles in the first quarter of FY27, an increase of 58% year-on-year.
Do E20 concerns affect all petrol vehicles equally?
The government and automakers have seen a limited impact on petrol vehicles manufactured before April 2023. Consumers, however, feel that E20 has a major impact and can affect even newly manufactured vehicles.
What are the concerns about E20?
The rollout of E20 fuel earlier than expected has led to concerns about reduced mileage, possible engine corrosion because of moisture and chloride contamination, and the availability of pure petrol for older, non-compatible vehicles.
The government continues to say that there are no major problems with the blending and that the impact on mileage is very small. Recent developments have again raised these issues and added to complaints from a large section of car buyers.
How widely available are E20-compatible vehicles and E20 fuel?
E20 fuel infrastructure is widespread across India following a nationwide mandate making E20 the standard baseline petrol grade at all fuel stations. Vehicle compatibility is different. All new cars and two-wheelers built after April 2023 are factory-certified for E20. The vast majority of older vehicles on the road were engineered for lower ethanol blends.
Is charging and CNG infrastructure keeping pace with demand?
CNG station expansion and charging infrastructure are struggling to keep pace with the growth in alternative-fuel vehicles. The CNG network is being expanded towards a target of more than 18,000 stations by 2030. The EV charging network is behind the increase in registrations, with roughly one public charger for every 235 electric vehicles, according to available data.
Are automakers increasing supply?
Yes. Automakers are increasing production of CNG-powered vehicles and EVs. Maruti Suzuki India is aiming to sell around 900,000 CNG vehicles this fiscal, nearly 30% more than in FY26. Tata Motors announced in May a 50% increase in EV output, from 10,000 to 15,000 units a month, alongside operations at its new $1 billion facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is also increasing EV production capacity to 8,000 units a month. It has a long-term goal of doubling its overall EV and sport utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturing capacity by FY31. Two-wheeler companies have also announced major expansion plans for EV production.
What could slow the shift to alternative-fuel vehicles?
The main obstacles are high purchase costs, limited public charging and fuelling stations, shortages of raw materials for batteries and slow consumer adoption.
What are the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE)-III norms?
The Indian government's proposed CAFE-III emission standards are scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2027. They would require a major reduction in fleet-wide emissions. The framework would encourage automakers to adopt cleaner vehicle fleets to avoid heavy penalties, regardless of the technology used.
Which vehicles would receive an incentive under the proposed CAFE-III framework?
Battery electric vehicles, range-extended electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, strong hybrid electric vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles would receive volume derogation factors, also called super credits, when calculating fleet-average fuel consumption. These factors would encourage greater market penetration of cleaner technologies.
What could the shift mean for petrol and diesel demand?
Mass-market automakers may produce more alternative-fuel vehicles. The shift may also lead to lower carbon emissions and lower imports of crude oil.
Will petrol remain the dominant fuel?
On its own, petrol is expected to remain the dominant fuel. However, when petrol is compared with the combined basket of alternative fuels, the gap has narrowed.
In July 2026, alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for 40.59% of PV sales: CNG 24.67%, hybrids 8.02% and EVs 7.90%. Petrol accounted for 41.68%.
The difference was 1.09 percentage points in July, compared with 13.21 percentage points a year earlier, according to July registration data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
Will the current increase continue if fuel prices fall?
Automobile sales and fuel prices have a strong relationship. If petrol and diesel prices fall from current levels, some consumers who are holding back purchases because of high fuel costs may return to the market. Some buyers may also remain hesitant to pay the higher upfront price of alternative-fuel vehicles.
Is the July 2026 increase only a response to exceptional circumstances?
The increase is not described as an exceptional event. The shift towards EVs and CNG vehicles has been underway for some time, with lower running costs, newer models and improved availability of charging and CNG infrastructure contributing to adoption.