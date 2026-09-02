Why are more buyers choosing alternative-fuel vehicles?

How much of the increase is because of E20 and how much is because of higher fuel prices?

There is no specific data separating the impact of the two factors. However, the domestic electric passenger vehicle market grew by more than 89% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, with 82,737 registrations, according to Vahan data.

CNG car sales also grew sharply. Maruti Suzuki sold 2.2 lakh, or 220,000, CNG vehicles in the first quarter of FY27, an increase of 58% year-on-year.

Do E20 concerns affect all petrol vehicles equally?

The government and automakers have seen a limited impact on petrol vehicles manufactured before April 2023. Consumers, however, feel that E20 has a major impact and can affect even newly manufactured vehicles.

What are the concerns about E20?

The rollout of E20 fuel earlier than expected has led to concerns about reduced mileage, possible engine corrosion because of moisture and chloride contamination, and the availability of pure petrol for older, non-compatible vehicles.

The government continues to say that there are no major problems with the blending and that the impact on mileage is very small. Recent developments have again raised these issues and added to complaints from a large section of car buyers.

How widely available are E20-compatible vehicles and E20 fuel?

E20 fuel infrastructure is widespread across India following a nationwide mandate making E20 the standard baseline petrol grade at all fuel stations. Vehicle compatibility is different. All new cars and two-wheelers built after April 2023 are factory-certified for E20. The vast majority of older vehicles on the road were engineered for lower ethanol blends.

Is charging and CNG infrastructure keeping pace with demand?

CNG station expansion and charging infrastructure are struggling to keep pace with the growth in alternative-fuel vehicles. The CNG network is being expanded towards a target of more than 18,000 stations by 2030. The EV charging network is behind the increase in registrations, with roughly one public charger for every 235 electric vehicles, according to available data.

Are automakers increasing supply?

Yes. Automakers are increasing production of CNG-powered vehicles and EVs. Maruti Suzuki India is aiming to sell around 900,000 CNG vehicles this fiscal, nearly 30% more than in FY26. Tata Motors announced in May a 50% increase in EV output, from 10,000 to 15,000 units a month, alongside operations at its new $1 billion facility in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is also increasing EV production capacity to 8,000 units a month. It has a long-term goal of doubling its overall EV and sport utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturing capacity by FY31. Two-wheeler companies have also announced major expansion plans for EV production.

What could slow the shift to alternative-fuel vehicles?

The main obstacles are high purchase costs, limited public charging and fuelling stations, shortages of raw materials for batteries and slow consumer adoption.

What are the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE)-III norms?

The Indian government's proposed CAFE-III emission standards are scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2027. They would require a major reduction in fleet-wide emissions. The framework would encourage automakers to adopt cleaner vehicle fleets to avoid heavy penalties, regardless of the technology used.

Which vehicles would receive an incentive under the proposed CAFE-III framework?

Battery electric vehicles, range-extended electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, strong hybrid electric vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles would receive volume derogation factors, also called super credits, when calculating fleet-average fuel consumption. These factors would encourage greater market penetration of cleaner technologies.

What could the shift mean for petrol and diesel demand?

Mass-market automakers may produce more alternative-fuel vehicles. The shift may also lead to lower carbon emissions and lower imports of crude oil.

Will petrol remain the dominant fuel?

On its own, petrol is expected to remain the dominant fuel. However, when petrol is compared with the combined basket of alternative fuels, the gap has narrowed.

In July 2026, alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for 40.59% of PV sales: CNG 24.67%, hybrids 8.02% and EVs 7.90%. Petrol accounted for 41.68%.

The difference was 1.09 percentage points in July, compared with 13.21 percentage points a year earlier, according to July registration data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Will the current increase continue if fuel prices fall?

Automobile sales and fuel prices have a strong relationship. If petrol and diesel prices fall from current levels, some consumers who are holding back purchases because of high fuel costs may return to the market. Some buyers may also remain hesitant to pay the higher upfront price of alternative-fuel vehicles.

Is the July 2026 increase only a response to exceptional circumstances?

The increase is not described as an exceptional event. The shift towards EVs and CNG vehicles has been underway for some time, with lower running costs, newer models and improved availability of charging and CNG infrastructure contributing to adoption.