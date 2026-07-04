Decoding Delhi's new EV policy

The Delhi government rolled out a new Electric Vehicle Policy on July 1, setting a fresh roadmap for cleaner mobility in the capital over the next four years. The policy leans on financial incentives, tax breaks and a bigger charging network to push people towards electric vehicles, while slowly phasing out fresh registrations of certain petrol- and CNG-run vehicle categories. The shift is not overnight, it is spread across a timeline meant to give buyers and manufacturers ample leg room to adjust.

The policy is significant because vehicular pollution is among the biggest contributors to Delhi's bad air through the year, even though dust, industrial activity and seasonal weather patterns also play a part. The government's reasoning is straightforward: more electric vehicles on the road should mean fewer tailpipe emissions, lower fuel use and reduced dependence on fossil fuels. Alongside restricting new combustion-engine registrations in specific segments, the policy tries to make EVs cheaper to buy and easier to run, betting that affordability and convenience, and not just regulation, will drive the transition.

What is the policy about?

The Delhi EV Policy 2026 is the government's updated blueprint for electric mobility, and its central target is ambitious: at least 30 per cent of all vehicles in Delhi should be electric by March 31, 2030. This builds on the previous EV policy of 2020, which helped Delhi reach roughly 14 per cent EV penetration by 2025. The new framework combines subsidies, tax waivers, changes to registration rules and fresh investment in charging stations. It also sets out specific dates beyond which some categories of new petrol and CNG vehicles will stop being eligible for registration in the city. At its core, the policy is aimed at cutting vehicular emissions, improving Delhi's notoriously poor air quality, and nudging both private owners and commercial fleets towards cleaner options.

When does it kick in?

The policy took effect from July 1, 2026, and is designed to run until March 31, 2030, unless the government revises or replaces it earlier. Rather than applying everything at once, its provisions unfold in phases over the coming years, giving the market time to catch up.