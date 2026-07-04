Decoding Delhi's new EV policy

The Delhi government rolled out a new Electric Vehicle Policy on July 1, setting a fresh roadmap for cleaner mobility in the capital over the next four years. The policy leans on financial incentives, tax breaks and a bigger charging network to push people towards electric vehicles, while slowly phasing out fresh registrations of certain petrol- and CNG-run vehicle categories. The shift is not overnight, it is spread across a timeline meant to give buyers and manufacturers ample leg room to adjust.
The policy is significant because vehicular pollution is among the biggest contributors to Delhi's bad air through the year, even though dust, industrial activity and seasonal weather patterns also play a part. The government's reasoning is straightforward: more electric vehicles on the road should mean fewer tailpipe emissions, lower fuel use and reduced dependence on fossil fuels. Alongside restricting new combustion-engine registrations in specific segments, the policy tries to make EVs cheaper to buy and easier to run, betting that affordability and convenience, and not just regulation, will drive the transition.
What is the policy about?
The Delhi EV Policy 2026 is the government's updated blueprint for electric mobility, and its central target is ambitious: at least 30 per cent of all vehicles in Delhi should be electric by March 31, 2030. This builds on the previous EV policy of 2020, which helped Delhi reach roughly 14 per cent EV penetration by 2025. The new framework combines subsidies, tax waivers, changes to registration rules and fresh investment in charging stations. It also sets out specific dates beyond which some categories of new petrol and CNG vehicles will stop being eligible for registration in the city. At its core, the policy is aimed at cutting vehicular emissions, improving Delhi's notoriously poor air quality, and nudging both private owners and commercial fleets towards cleaner options.
When does it kick in?
The policy took effect from July 1, 2026, and is designed to run until March 31, 2030, unless the government revises or replaces it earlier. Rather than applying everything at once, its provisions unfold in phases over the coming years, giving the market time to catch up.
Does this mean petrol and diesel vehicles are banned?
No — and this is where a lot of confusion has crept in. Vehicles already registered and legally on the road, whether petrol, diesel or CNG, remain unaffected. Owners can continue driving them as before, as long as they comply with existing rules. The restrictions apply only to new registrations going forward. So petrol and diesel cars are not disappearing from Delhi's roads any time soon; what changes is what buyers can newly register in specific categories from specified future dates.
What changes for two-wheelers?
From April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for new registration in Delhi. Anyone planning to buy a scooter or motorcycle after that date will need to look at electric models, with detailed implementation guidelines expected closer to the deadline.
What about three-wheelers?
Three-wheelers get particular attention, largely because they clock long daily distances and are seen as outsized contributors to urban emissions. From January 1, 2027, a full year ahead of the two-wheeler cut-off, only electric passenger and goods three-wheelers will be eligible for fresh registration. To soften the transition for auto-rickshaw drivers and small operators, the government has also announced dedicated purchase incentives.
What incentives are on offer?
The policy pairs its registration restrictions with a fairly detailed incentive structure:
Electric cars priced up to ₹30 lakh get a full waiver on road tax and registration charges
Two-wheeler buyers can claim subsidies of ₹30,000 in the first year, tapering to ₹20,000 in the second and ₹10,000 in the third
Three-wheeler buyers get ₹50,000, ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 across the same three-year window
Electric N1 goods vehicles (used largely for last-mile delivery) are eligible for incentives of up to ₹1 lakh.
The declining, year-wise structure for two- and three-wheelers is deliberate: it rewards early adopters more generously while assuming EV prices will fall and become more competitive as the market matures.
What's the deal for electric cars?
Eligible electric cars, those priced up to ₹30 lakh and registered in Delhi, qualify for a complete exemption from road tax and registration charges.
This can meaningfully lower the upfront cost of ownership, one of the biggest deterrents for buyers weighing an EV against a comparable petrol car. Those looking for premium electric models should check whether their car actually falls within the eligible price bracket.
Is there a scrappage benefit?
Yes, the objective is encourage replacement of ageing, polluting vehicles. It works alongside the purchase incentives. Owners of BS-IV or older petrol and diesel vehicles can scrap them at an authorised facility, obtain a Certificate of Deposit, and use that to claim additional incentives, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh depending on vehicle category, when they buy a new eligible EV within a prescribed window. This benefit, however, is capped at the first one lakh applicants, operating on a first-come basis.
What about commercial fleets?
Since commercial vehicles spend far more hours on the road than private cars, the new EV policy treats them as a priority segment. Incentives for eligible electric goods carriers, along with operational benefits for certain electric trucks, are meant to make the switch financially viable for logistics firms and small transport businesses running on thin margins.
What about charging infra?
The government has committed to a significant expansion of charging points across the city, alongside a single-window clearance system meant to cut red tape for anyone setting up a station, whether a dealership, a residential society or a private business.
The logic is simple: incentives alone won't convince buyers worried about where they'll charge their vehicle. A denser network is expected to ease "range anxiety," particularly for those without private parking or home charging.
Is this only about private buyers?
No. While private buyers stand to gain from the tax breaks and subsidies, the policy's scope extends well beyond them — covering commercial vehicles, passenger and goods transport, government fleets, and the charging infrastructure ecosystem as a whole.
Are hybrid vehicles covered?
No. Early discussions around the policy had floated extending some benefits to strong hybrids, but those provisions did not make it into the final, notified version. As things stand, the incentives are reserved exclusively for fully electric vehicles.
What could trip up implementation?
The government's targets hinge on several moving parts falling into place together. Charging infrastructure has to scale up fast enough to match rising EV numbers, and the power distribution network will need to handle the added load from thousands of new charging points.
Buyers will also expect dependable after-sales service, trained technicians and battery support — areas where India's EV ecosystem is still maturing. For commercial operators, especially auto-rickshaw drivers and small transport businesses working on tight budgets, access to affordable financing will likely determine how quickly they can replace older vehicles. Whether Delhi actually meets its ambitious 2030 target will depend as much on real-world execution as on the policy's design on paper.