Why rain-rich Keralam is facing power cuts?

Torrential rain, landslides and flash floods have not prevented Keralam from facing a water crisis. The southwest monsoon triggered flashfloods that claimed 33 lives, swept away houses and damaged roads and bridges, yet rainfall is 28% below normal this year. The state is also seeing fewer rainy days, more localised extreme rainfall and temperatures crossing 35°C during the monsoon. The changed rain pattern has reduced groundwater percolation.

At the same time, Keralam is facing an acute power shortage. Peak demand has increased and generation is unable to catch up. With no major power project added in three decades, the state is increasingly dependent on power purchased from outside, often at high rates. Here we look at the key factors that have led the state to the current situaton.

Why is Keralam facing a power shortage?

The maximum available power is 4195 MW, but peak-hour demand crossed 6,000 MW in April 2026. Average peak demand was around 5,200 MW in September. The state generates only 1,650 MW and depends on the Central pool and long-term power purchase agreements to meet rising demand. Keralam gets 1,500 MW from the Central grid and 1025 MW through power purchase agreements.

The remaining deficit is managed by drawing additional power from the Day Ahead Market and Real Time Market, often at high rates. As the gap between demand and supply widens, the state has been forced to impose power cuts. From October 1, 2026, Kerakam started receiving 600 MW through short term purchase. This has reduced the burden.

How much power regulation are consumers facing?

Consumers have complained of multiple power cuts during night hours. The Keralam State Electricity Board (KSEB) has declared power regulations ranging from 15 to 25 minutes between 6.15 pm and 12.45 am. The regulations have triggered an angry response from consumers.

Why is rainfall important for Keralam’s power sector?

The state receives more than 3,000 mm of rainfall annually and has been highly dependent on hydel projects to meet its power requirements. Three-fourths of its annual rainfall comes during the Southwest Monsoon, 17% during the Northeast Monsoon and 8% during winter and the pre-monsoon period.

But the pattern of rainfall is changing. Rainy days are shrinking while localised extreme rainfall is increasing, making the weather less predictable. Experts also point to the steep topography of the state as a reason for its annual rain-related disasters.

The impact of El Niño is yet to be assessed. During the monsoon, daytime temperatures that normally remain below 30°C have crossed the 35°C threshold. The southwest monsoon has brought rain, but groundwater resources are under stress because the changed rainfall pattern has reduced the rate at which water percolates into the ground.

Why has Keralam not added major power projects in three decades?

Most of the major hydel projects were built between 1960 and 1990. The state had to abandon the 240 MW Silent Valley, 240 MW Pooyamkutty and 163 MW Athirappilly projects because of stiff opposition from environmental activists. Long-drawn legal battles also frustrated the authorities.

After the 1990s, KSEB decided to move away from major hydel projects and explored thermal projects to meet rising demand. The coal-based Cheemeni thermal power project proposed in 2009 was dropped after protests. The diesel-powered Brahmapuram project, commissioned in 1997, was shut down within two years because of its high operating cost.

The BSES power plant in Kochi and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant at Kayamkulam were also closed after rising naphtha prices made generation unviable.

How did a state that once generated most of its electricity from its hydel resources become 78% dependent on outside power?

The state couldn’t start new hydel power projects due to opposition from environmental groups. The government launched small hydro projects of less than 10 MW each, which were insufficient to meet the growing demand. Attempts to start thermal power plants also failed to take off. Environmentalists say all these projects were planned in the ecologically sensitive forest areas which would have affected the state’s bio-diversity adversely. The projects would also have submerged evergreen forests, fragmented habitats and damaged bio-diversity.

What are the reasons for the present power regulations?

The gap between power availability and demand is widening. Maximum available power is 4,195 MW, while peak demand ranges from 4,800 MW to 6,000 MW. Keralam has not been able to start new power-generation projects. The state depends on external sources for 78% of its power requirement, while internal generation accounts for 22%. Power is not always available in the national grid because of rising demand and coal shortages. A long-term agreement to purchase 465 MW at ₹4.29 per unit was cancelled.

What happened to the thermal projects?

The 2500 MW Cheemeni thermal project was abandoned following protests. Brahmapuram, BSES Kochi and NTPC Kayamkulam were shut down due to high generation cost.