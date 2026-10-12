The Nobel that lit up the brain: What optogenetics is all about?

A dream of a light switch for neurons?

Long before optogenetics existed, scientists suspected light could be an ideal tool for studying the brain. Electrical signals travel through neurons in milliseconds, while chemical drugs act more slowly and affect many targets at once. In the 1990s, Francis Crick, co-discoverer of the DNA double helix, wrote that it would be ideal to “activate individual nerve cells” using light, though he admitted that the idea seemed far-fetched.

At the time, no one knew of a protein that could sense light and open an ion channel (a passage through a cell membrane that allows charged particles to pass) quickly enough to trigger a nerve impulse. The missing piece was hiding in a single-celled green alga.

The alga that swims towards the light?

Chlamydomonas reinhardtii is a microscopic organism found in ponds and damp soil. In a petri dish, it gives the liquid a faint green colour. Shine a light on one side, and the algae move towards it. They detect light through a small orange spot called an eyespot, which contains retinal, a light-sensitive molecule.

In the early 1990s, Peter Hegemann, at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried, became interested in how quickly the alga responded to light. Using fine electrodes, he measured its electrical response when the eyespot was illuminated. The impulse arrived in about half a millisecond, more than twenty times faster than the light response in the human eye.

Hegemann reasoned that the process might involve a single protein that both captured light and acted as an ion channel. This was a radical idea because known ion channels did not respond directly to light. Many colleagues were sceptical.

What was the next step?

Around the turn of the millennium, scientists sequenced the Chlamydomonas genome and identified thousands of genes. Hegemann’s group found two that resembled known light-sensing proteins. To test whether either encoded the channel they were looking for, he contacted Georg Nagel at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysics in Frankfurt.

Nagel specialised in making foreign proteins in frog egg cells. He injected copies of the two algal genes into separate batches of eggs, which then produced the corresponding proteins in their cell membranes. When he shone blue light on the cells, the proteins opened, allowing positively charged ions to enter and generate an electrical signal.

The proteins were named channelrhodopsin-1 and channelrhodopsin-2. The second, known as ChR2, became central to optogenetics. In 2003, Hegemann and Nagel published their findings, proposing that ChR2 could be used to generate electrical impulses in cells with light.

How did Deisseroth put the algal switch into neurons?

Karl Deisseroth came to neuroscience through clinical practice. While training as a psychiatrist in the 1990s, he was struck by how little was known about the brain circuits involved in depression, schizophrenia and autism. Existing treatments often had significant side effects. He wanted to study specific types of neurons in living brains rather than only in laboratory dishes.

After learning about ChR2, Deisseroth wrote to Nagel asking for the DNA. In his Stanford lab, he introduced the ChR2 gene into rat neurons grown in culture. The cells produced the protein in their membranes. When his team flashed blue light on them, the neurons fired immediately, sending signals to neighbouring cells.

In 2005, the team published the breakthrough: for the first time, researchers could activate a defined group of neurons with millisecond precision using light.

From petri dish to living brain?

Deisseroth knew that the real test was whether the method could control neurons in an intact, living brain. Working with Hegemann, Nagel, and others, he widely shared the ChR2 construct. Researchers adapted the system and discovered related proteins that responded to different colours of light and could either activate or silence neurons.

In 2007, Deisseroth’s group delivered ChR2 into specific neurons in the motor cortex, a brain region involved in movement, of live mice. They passed a thin optical fibre through a small hole in the skull and shone blue light on the modified cells, causing the mice’s whiskers to twitch. In another study, researchers used optogenetics to wake sleeping mice by activating neurons involved in arousal.

In a 2012 experiment with Susumu Tonegawa’s lab, researchers tagged neurons that fired when a mouse experienced fear. They later reactivated the same cells with light. The mouse showed fear behaviours even though it was no longer in danger, providing direct evidence that those neurons were part of the fear memory.

Does optogenetics herald a new era in neuroscience?

Before optogenetics, scientists could identify broad brain regions but struggled to trace their finer connections. The technique made it possible to study neural circuits in much greater detail. By switching specific cell types on and off, researchers have mapped circuits involved in pain, thirst, hunger, social interaction, reward, attention and sleep. They have also broken down complex behaviours, such as a mother mouse gathering and grooming her pups, into separate components that can be studied individually.

The method has also been used beyond the brain. Deisseroth and other researchers have studied how heart rhythm influences anxiety and how cells in the gut help shape preferences for sugar over artificial sweeteners.

Which disorders could benefit from the Nobel-winning finding?

Optogenetics began as a research tool, but its creators hoped it might eventually help patients. That possibility is now being explored.

In clinical trials, researchers are testing whether proteins similar to channelrhodopsin can restore some vision in people with retinitis pigmentosa. This disease destroys the retina’s light-sensing rods and cones. By introducing a light-sensitive protein into surviving retinal cells and using special light-emitting glasses, some participants have regained enough vision to locate and grasp objects on a table.

Researchers are also exploring optogenetic cochlear implants. Current implants use electrical signals to stimulate the auditory nerve. Optogenetic versions could activate specific nerve fibres more precisely, potentially improving sound quality.

For psychiatric and neurological disorders, including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, optogenetics has helped researchers identify faulty brain circuits.

Direct optogenetic treatments in humans remain a distant prospect, but the technique has advanced the search for more targeted drugs and stimulation methods.

Why was this Nobel shared between three scientists?

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine recognises three complementary contributions:

Peter Hegemann investigated the alga's rapid response to light and proposed that a single protein could act as a light-gated ion channel.

Georg Nagel produced the algal proteins in frog eggs and demonstrated that channelrhodopsins are light-activated ion channels.

Karl Deisseroth introduced the system into neurons, first in laboratory dishes and then in living brains, establishing the technique known as optogenetics.

Together, they gave neuroscience what Crick had imagined: a precise, fast and genetically targeted way to switch nerve cells on and off. A discovery involving a pond-dwelling alga has opened new ways to explore the living brain.