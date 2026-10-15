Tamil Nadu’s push to spread industrial investment

Tamil Nadu plans to develop industries not just in major industrial cities but also in other districts. At the first Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026, the TVK government announced several industrial investment projects, more than half of which will come up in districts hitherto outside the industrial map.
During the first 100 days of the government, investment commitments worth approximately Rs 1.02 lakh crore were announced. These investments are expected to support industrial growth and create employment opportunities.
The draft industrial policy focuses on developing industries in each district according to its special strengths and available resources. For example, a district with good agricultural production could support food-processing industries, while a district with suitable technical skills and infrastructure could attract manufacturing or technology companies. The idea is to develop local businesses, improve local economies and reduce the need for workers to migrate for employment.
Here’s a detailed analysis of how this plan is expected to work and the practical challenges it may face.
How much investment has Tamil Nadu announced?
Investment commitments of about ₹1.02 lakh crore have been announced. Of the 106 projects promised at the inaugural Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026, 54 are outside the state’s four core industrial districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet and Thiruvallur. Together, these projects represent proposed investments of ₹40,722 crore and are expected to create 61,480 jobs.
Why is the government seeking to spread industrial investment across districts?
The government is making decentralisationthe primary objective of its draft industrial policy. Policy drafters want to build district-level industrial hubs around regional strengths, bringing jobs closer to workers rather than concentrating employment around Chennai and a few established industrial centres.
The objective is to build on what each district already does well rather than impose the same industrial model across the state.
How many investment commitments has Tamil Nadu received between 2021 and 2026?
According to official data, Tamil Nadu signed 1,179 memorandums of understanding (MoUs, formal agreements recording proposed investments) between 2021 and 2026. These involved proposed investments of ₹12.37 lakh crore and potential employment for 36.52 lakh people.
The new government therefore inherits a large pipeline of announced projects. How many commitments eventually become actual investments will determine the credibility of the latest push.
Why is Thoothukudi important to the decentralisation plan?
Thoothukudi is emerging as the strategy's biggest test. South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai identified the port city as its preferred shipyard location after signing a business agreement with Tamil Nadu in December 2025.
Subsequently, a tripartite agreement was signed on April 20, 2026, by South Korea’s HD KSOE, NSHIP-TN and Sagarmala Finance Corporation to develop India’s first mega greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi, with an annual capacity of 2.5 million gross tonnes and an estimated 15,000 direct jobs.
HD KSOE is the intermediate holding company for the shipbuilding business cluster of the HD Hyundai group. NSHIP-TN stands for National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park, Tamil Nadu, India's first Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)–led mega shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi.
Industries Minister S Keerthana reaffirmed the state’s commitment during her visit to the shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, on June 9, 2026, assuring the company of the state government’s full support. The visit signalled continuity in investment policy under C Joseph Vijay’s new government, which subsequently held talks with the Korean company to fast-track the Thoothukudi project.
By September 2026, the state government had transferred about 1,700 acres to SIPCOT for the first phase, while V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority issued a work order for a Detailed Feasibility Report and invited bids for the Detailed Project Report.
What industrial infrastructure is planned around Thoothukudi?
The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) is developing a 2,570-acre industrial park at Mudaivaithanendal. It is expected to attract about ₹5,000 crore in investment and create around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.
A 1,294-acre electric vehicle (EV) park at Sillanatham is targeting ₹7,000 crore in investment and about 10,000 jobs.
The government has also announced a Space Industry Investment Zone covering Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, seeking to build on the planned Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam.
The plan proposes about ₹224 crore for plug-and-play facilities at Thoothukudi and Gangaikondan near Tirunelveli. These are facilities designed to be ready for businesses to set up operations.
The strategy is to develop industrial ecosystems around ports, industrial land, logistics, suppliers, skills and emerging sectors, rather than attract individual factories alone.
Why has Ramanathapuramcaught special attention?
Ramanathapuram district never in the past attracted massive investments. This time it is set to receive a proposed investment of ₹1,000 crore for non-leather footwear facilities, which are expected to generate 10,000 jobs. An airport is also planned. Two sites have been selected and Airports Authority of India is conducting a feasibility test.
How does the footwear industry fit into the plan?
Evervan Kothari Footwear Ltd plans to invest ₹5,000 crore in non-leather footwear manufacturing units in Karur and Perambalur. The projects are expected to create about 50,000 jobs, particularly for women and young workers.
The agreement was signed last year in the presence of then-chief minister M K Stalin.
For Karur and Perambalur, which have smaller industrial bases, the project could provide a manufacturing anchor and help narrow the gap with the state’s established industrial corridors.
What is the state's existing position in footwear manufacturing?
According to government figures, Tamil Nadu accounts for about 38% of India’s footwear and leather-products output. The sector employs more than two lakh people in the state.
The workforce profile makes non-leather footwear particularly relevant to decentralisation. Women hold about 80-90% of jobs in the segment. Expanding production in smaller towns and districts could bring factory employment closer to workers.
Which other districts are included in the industrial expansion?
Smaller SIPCOT industrial parks are planned at Omandur in Villupuram and Lathuvadi in Namakkal. Each is expected to attract about ₹1,000 crore and create between 3,200 and 3,500 jobs.
The government has also earmarked industrial parks for more backward districts, with ₹3,200 crore of investment projected over five years.
In Sivakasi, the government has allocated ₹ 2 crore for a detailed project report for a common facility center for the fireworks industry.
Which sectors account for the largest investment commitments?
The latest commitments cover several sectors. Data centres account for the largest share, followed by automotive, renewable energy and critical engineering.
Data centres: ₹26,417 crore
Automotive: ₹17,073 crore
Renewable energy: ₹15,787 crore
Critical engineering: ₹9,525 crore
Will these investments generate employment in proportion to their size?
Not necessarily. For instance, data centres are capital-intensive and generate relatively fewer direct jobs than manufacturing projects.
The success of the government’s employment strategy will depend heavily on whether suppliers, ancillary units and service businesses follow large investments. Smaller manufacturers and other businesses will have to grow around major projects to generate broader employment.
What infrastructure is being provided to support new industrial centres?
The government is spending ₹130 crore on worker accommodation at Gangaikondan. It also plans recycled-water systems, solar lighting, crèches, fire stations and health centres in existing SIPCOT estates.
Industrial land allocation is being digitised, including three-dimensional (3D) views of available plots.
These measures are intended to support workers and businesses as industrial activity expands into new districts.
What are the main logistics challenges in southern Tamil Nadu?
Thoothukudi port faces growing competition from Vizhinjam in Kerala. The Adani terminal at Vizhinjam has rapidly expanded container traffic and plans a ₹10,000 crore expansion.
A state official said about 95 of every 100 containers handled at Thoothukudi currently go to Colombo, underscoring the port’s dependence on transshipment, where cargo is transferred from one ship to another.
Moreover, the shelving of the proposed ₹27,000 crore Enayam transshipment project in Kanyakumari has complicated Tamil Nadu’s ambition to develop a major southern maritime hub.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Chennai recently, announced a ₹17,000-crore plan to transform Thoothukudi’s V.O. Chidambaranar Port into a world-class mega container port and green energy hub capable of handling ultra-large container ships.
How could electricity costs affect the expansion?
Industry representatives have warned that rising industrial tariffs could undermine the competitiveness of smaller manufacturing clusters, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Decentralisation is unlikely to be driven only by large anchor investments. Smaller manufacturers, suppliers, and service companies will also have to grow around them if the new industrial centers are to generate the broader employment the government expects.
What industrial strengths does Tamil Nadu already have?
Manufacturing accounts for about 18.6% of gross state value added, according to officials. The state also has an established pool of industrial suppliers, engineers and skilled workers.
Its traditional strengths include automotive manufacturing, electronics and engineering.
Which emerging industries is the state seeking to develop?
The state is adding semiconductors, green hydrogen, space, artificial intelligence (AI), drones and global capability centres (GCCs, centres that provide specialised business and technical services to companies worldwide) to its traditional strengths in automotive, electronics and engineering.
What is Tamil Nadu’s long-term economic target?
The government has set a target of building a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036, with milestones at one, three, five and 10 years.
For decades, Tamil Nadu has built a highly concentrated industrial ecosystem around Chennai and a handful of established corridors. Its new strategy seeks to replicate that success by developing several smaller industrial hubs across the state.
The harder task will be turning the map of promised investments into a landscape of functioning factories.