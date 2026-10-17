What does Bharat Stage VII emission standards mean?

The government has proposed to roll out stricter Bharat Stage-VII (BS-VII) emission standards in a phased manner for new cars and SUVs from April 1, 2029, followed by small goods delivery and pick-up vans from 2030. The new standards for buses and heavy-duty vehicles are proposed from April 2031.

Under the proposed norms, additional requirements to control brake-particle emissions, tyre abrasion and particulate emissions are proposed, along with stricter limits on harmful pollutants, including nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons and particulate matter (PM). The proposed standards will, however, not affect existing vehicles or their life, including those compliant with existing BS-VI specifications.

The ministry of road transport and highways recently issued draft notifications to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, inviting comments from the public on the proposed exhaust norms. The objections or suggestions received will be considered by the Central government before BS-VII standards are finalised.

As per the draft, vehicles have to be equipped with an On-Board Monitoring system (OBM), capable of monitoring and registering all exhaust emissions of NOx and PM and detecting exceedances of at least 2.5 times the relevant exhaust emission limit.

The vehicles will also be equipped with an On-Board Fuel and electric energy Consumption Monitoring (OBFCM) system, capable of monitoring their real-world fuel and electric energy consumption and other relevant parameters, which are needed to determine their real-world fuel and energy efficiency.

The proposed norms also mandate that an Environmental Vehicle Passport (EVP) will be made available to users along with certificate of conformity and the type-approval documentation. Vehicle users will also have access to up-to-date information about fuel consumption, the state of health of traction batteries, pollutant emissions and other relevant information generated by on-board systems and monitors. Provisions for in-vehicle display of EVP has also been made in the draft notification.

New emission standards for two-wheelers are expected to be notified later. BS, or Bharat Stage, refers to India’s vehicle emission standards that set limits on pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), NOx, hydrocarbons (HC) and PM. These standards are aligned with European emission norms and are enforced to gradually phase out vehicles that emit higher levels of pollutants.