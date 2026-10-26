The fading fragrance of Dehradun Basmati

Dehradun’s identity is shaped not only by its schools and hills but also by its aromatic rice. Dehradun Basmati, a traditional variety grown in the Doon Valley for generations, is prized for its fragrance, long slender grains and non-sticky texture. Yet as the city expands, its paddy fields are being replaced by housing colonies and concrete development.
Raipur, once a major centre for this rice, now has only a handful of growers. A study by the Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board found that the area under traditional Dehradun Basmati fell by 61.5 percent between 2018 and 2022—from 410.1 hectares cultivated by 680 farmers to 157.8 hectares cultivated by 517 farmers. By the 2026 season, reported cultivation was just 75 hectares involving 160 farmers.
Why Dehradun is linked to basmati?
Dehradun Basmati is grown in the long Doon Valley, where local soil, water and climate are believed to give the rice its distinctive aroma, flavour and long grain. It has been cultivated by generations of farmers and remains part of the valley’s cultural identity.
The rice is eaten in everyday meals as well as at weddings, feasts and festivals. It is especially used in pulao, biryani and other celebratory dishes, where its perfume and separate, well-formed grains are highly valued.
What makes it different?
Traditional Dehradun Basmati—known as Type-3—has fine, non-waxy, non-glutinous grains. The grains are delicate and slightly curved, cook snow-white, elongate without becoming wider, and remain separate rather than sticky.
Its aroma is strong and natural, with a subtle sweetness. When cooked, its fragrance can spread through a neighbourhood. These qualities make it particularly suitable for biryani, pulao and festive meals.
Type-3 was notified by the state Agriculture Department through orders issued in 1976 and 1978. It was pure-line selected from local Dehradun Basmati germplasm. The district administration is attempting to certify farmers growing the traditional variety; the Agriculture Department has also created a seed bank and testing facilities in Vikasnagar. A women-led cooperative produces a brand called Hilans, while India’s Geographical Indication protection for basmati covers Uttarakhand along with six other Himalayan-foothill states.
What science says?
The characteristic aroma of fragrant rice is associated with 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline (2-AP), a compound detectable even at very low concentrations. However, specific measurements are needed to establish the 2-AP level in traditional Dehradun Basmati and compare it with other varieties.
For now, the rice’s distinctive aroma cannot be conclusively attributed to a particular growing condition without further evidence. Conservation therefore requires both scientific study and protection of traditional seed stock and cultivation practices.
A unique growing system
Dehradun Basmati is grown under the valley’s particular conditions, often irrigated by mountain streams and channels fed by Himalayan runoff. Farmers say flowing water and the valley’s microclimate are central to its quality.
Traditional Type-3 basmati is said to require fresh running water rather than stagnant water, and its taller plants need extra care. However, more research is needed to determine exactly how water temperature, minerals and other environmental factors affect its aroma and grain structure.
The meaning of ‘basmati’
The word “basmati” is commonly linked to the Sanskrit root vās, meaning fragrance. This fits the rice’s defining quality, though the etymology is not conclusively established and alternative explanations exist.
The name refers broadly to fragrant, long-grained rice; it does not by itself guarantee that a product is the historic Dehradun Type-3 variety.
A long history of aromatic rice
Rice cultivation in India predates Mughal rule. Aromatic rice became especially popular during the Mughal period and was used in royal kitchens across North India for dishes such as pulao, biryani and zarda.
The Ain-i-Akbari, Abul Fazl’s chronicle of Akbar’s court, describes different rice varieties grown in 16th-century India and their uses. But the broader history of fragrant rice is not the same as the history of Dehradun Basmati, which emerged from generations of local seed selection and preservation.
The Afghanistan connection
Oral accounts often place the arrival of Dehradun Basmati in the valley in 1839 and suggest it came from Afghanistan. There is, however, no firm historical proof for this story; it remains local tradition.
More recent family histories are better documented. Raipur farmer Jai Kishore Rajvanshi says his family has grown basmati since around 1960. There is no evidence that the Mughals introduced Dehradun Basmati; the local variety’s history is distinct from the wider history of aromatic rice in the subcontinent.
Why basmati matters in cooking?
Basmati is valued because it cooks into long, separate grains and releases a distinctive aroma. These sensory and visual qualities make it the preferred rice for biryani, pulao and wedding feasts.
Its appeal is not limited to royal or elite kitchens. In Dehradun, fragrant rice has long been part of household meals and community celebrations.
Geographical protection
Basmati rice enjoys Geographical Indication (GI) protection in India, recognising its association with particular regions, growing conditions and traditions. This is useful, but it does not ensure that every packet sold as “Dehradun Basmati” contains the historic Type-3 variety.
Protecting the authentic rice requires traceability, certification and clear labelling. Without these, consumers cannot reliably distinguish traditional Dehradun Basmati from other fragrant or high-yielding varieties.
Land loss and declining cultivation
Urbanisation is the most visible threat. As Dehradun grows, farmland is sold for residential development, often at prices far higher than farming can generate. The Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board’s four-year study recorded the fall from 410.1 hectares in 2018 to 157.8 hectares in 2022.
Other pressures include rising summer temperatures, declining soil fertility, reduced use of farmyard manure, irrigation shortages, changing rainfall and excessive chemical fertiliser use. Poor marketing, lack of storage and processing facilities, and competition from cheaper rice varieties have also weakened the crop’s viability.
The Uttarakhand government stated in 2010 and 2013 that Dehradun Basmati was no longer cultivated within Dehradun city limits. That referred to the city, not the entire district; the variety survives in surrounding villages, especially in Sahaspur, Doiwala, Raipur and Vikasnagar.
Is it profitable?
For most farmers, returns from traditional Dehradun Basmati do not adequately compensate for the labour and cost involved. Selling land for housing can yield far more immediate profit, increasing the pressure to convert fields.
The value of traders’ export consignments reportedly fell from ₹1.5 crore in 2017 to ₹50 lakh in 2024, with traders projecting a further fall to ₹20–22 lakh. Modern varieties such as Kasturi, Pusa Basmati-1 and Pant-4 have also seen declining yields, but farmers often continue growing them because they are more profitable.
Some farmers remain committed. Ashish Rajvanshi of Raipur has grown the rice for about three decades. He cultivates about five acres in Raipur and manages another 25 acres in Vikasnagar and Sahaspur through contract farming—around 30 acres in all.
Costs, yields and prices
Cost estimates vary because they come from different studies, periods and farming methods. An older Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board study estimated organic cultivation at ₹30,201 per hectare and non-organic cultivation at ₹19,790 per hectare. Another estimate puts cultivation costs at ₹27,940 per acre, or about ₹69,000 per hectare, covering seed, land preparation, sowing, weeding, plant protection and fertilisers.
Traditional Dehradun Basmati yields roughly 3,000–3,500 kg per hectare. A Pantnagar study using green manuring and vermicompost reported 3,209 kg per hectare.
Prices depend on quality, buyer and market conditions. During a government procurement trial in 2024–25, farmers were offered ₹65 per kg of paddy; more than 200 quintals were procured and about ₹13 lakh was transferred to farmers. Commercial farm-gate prices from companies such as Kohinoor reportedly fell from ₹37–38 per kg to ₹24–28 per kg in 2024, before rising to ₹42–45 per kg in 2025 because of stronger international demand. Retail prices for the rare traditional variety can reach ₹500–600 per kg, though this cannot be directly compared with the paddy price received by farmers.
Farmers seek better returns
Farmers such as Jai Kishore Rajvanshi say middlemen and commission agents take a large share of the final price, leaving growers with too little. Direct marketing can improve returns.
Some farmers now sell through organic shops or their own brands. Ashish Rajvanshi sells under his own label, allowing him to retain a larger share of the consumer price while promoting the traditional variety’s identity.
Branding alone is not enough. Farmers need dependable procurement, consumer awareness, traceability systems and buyers willing to pay a premium for authentic Type-3 rice.
Government support
The Uttarakhand Agriculture Department has launched a Type-3 revival programme under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. For 2026–27, it covers 45 villages, 160 farmers and 75 hectares across Sahaspur, Doiwala, Raipur and Vikasnagar.
The programme supports seed multiplication, offers cultivation guidance and encourages certified organic or low-input farming. The Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board has also emphasised seed banks, irrigation and online marketing platforms as priorities for conservation.
The larger challenge, however, is to protect Dehradun’s remaining farmland, secure reliable irrigation, improve farm-gate returns and establish trustworthy certification. Only then can Dehradun Basmati survive not merely as a name, but as a living agricultural tradition.