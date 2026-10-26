The fading fragrance of Dehradun Basmati

Dehradun’s identity is shaped not only by its schools and hills but also by its aromatic rice. Dehradun Basmati, a traditional variety grown in the Doon Valley for generations, is prized for its fragrance, long slender grains and non-sticky texture. Yet as the city expands, its paddy fields are being replaced by housing colonies and concrete development.

Raipur, once a major centre for this rice, now has only a handful of growers. A study by the Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board found that the area under traditional Dehradun Basmati fell by 61.5 percent between 2018 and 2022—from 410.1 hectares cultivated by 680 farmers to 157.8 hectares cultivated by 517 farmers. By the 2026 season, reported cultivation was just 75 hectares involving 160 farmers.

Why Dehradun is linked to basmati?

Dehradun Basmati is grown in the long Doon Valley, where local soil, water and climate are believed to give the rice its distinctive aroma, flavour and long grain. It has been cultivated by generations of farmers and remains part of the valley’s cultural identity.

The rice is eaten in everyday meals as well as at weddings, feasts and festivals. It is especially used in pulao, biryani and other celebratory dishes, where its perfume and separate, well-formed grains are highly valued.

What makes it different?

Traditional Dehradun Basmati—known as Type-3—has fine, non-waxy, non-glutinous grains. The grains are delicate and slightly curved, cook snow-white, elongate without becoming wider, and remain separate rather than sticky.

Its aroma is strong and natural, with a subtle sweetness. When cooked, its fragrance can spread through a neighbourhood. These qualities make it particularly suitable for biryani, pulao and festive meals.

Type-3 was notified by the state Agriculture Department through orders issued in 1976 and 1978. It was pure-line selected from local Dehradun Basmati germplasm. The district administration is attempting to certify farmers growing the traditional variety; the Agriculture Department has also created a seed bank and testing facilities in Vikasnagar. A women-led cooperative produces a brand called Hilans, while India’s Geographical Indication protection for basmati covers Uttarakhand along with six other Himalayan-foothill states.

What science says?

The characteristic aroma of fragrant rice is associated with 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline (2-AP), a compound detectable even at very low concentrations. However, specific measurements are needed to establish the 2-AP level in traditional Dehradun Basmati and compare it with other varieties.

For now, the rice’s distinctive aroma cannot be conclusively attributed to a particular growing condition without further evidence. Conservation therefore requires both scientific study and protection of traditional seed stock and cultivation practices.

A unique growing system

Dehradun Basmati is grown under the valley’s particular conditions, often irrigated by mountain streams and channels fed by Himalayan runoff. Farmers say flowing water and the valley’s microclimate are central to its quality.

Traditional Type-3 basmati is said to require fresh running water rather than stagnant water, and its taller plants need extra care. However, more research is needed to determine exactly how water temperature, minerals and other environmental factors affect its aroma and grain structure.