DPDP Act faces questions over its impact on press freedom

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, which was introduced to protect people's personal data in the digital space, is back in the news, this time over concerns about its impact on press freedom.

Enacted by Parliament in August 2023, the law was seen as a major step towards protecting citizens' digital privacy. It established a legal framework for collecting, storing and processing personal data. However, the legislation is now facing criticism from the digital media industry, which says some of its provisions could make news gathering difficult and affect the ability of journalists to report on matters of public interest.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents 21 prominent news organisations, including The New Indian Express, The Hindu, Dainik Bhaskar, Times Internet, India Today, NDTV, Network18, Zee Media, ABP and Bennett Coleman, has challenged the DPDP Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, in the Supreme Court.

In its petition, the association has argued that the law does not provide any specific exemption for the media and could restrict journalists' ability to collect and use personal information while reporting. It has also raised concerns that the law could weaken citizens' right to information.

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response to the petition. Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, however, has said that press freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution and that the government has no intention of restricting it.

What is the DPDP Act and why was it introduced?

The DPDP Act was enacted in August 2023 to regulate the processing of digital personal data. The government notified the accompanying rules in November 2025.