SC leads fight to prevent fleecing of cancer patients

The figure that stopped the Supreme Court on October 27 was not a statistic but a household invoice. A cancer patient, the bench heard, was reportedly charged ₹1.3 lakh for an injection that her husband, a medical distributor, could buy for ₹11,000. The judges asked whether such a gap could be justified. Few families have a distributor at the table to expose it.

Why are cancer drug prices back in focus?

The Supreme Court has pressed the Centre on steep medicine mark-ups and the narrow reach of price controls, turning attention to what private hospitals charge for cancer care. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has since published revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines, effective from November 9.

The revision follows the government's October 17 decision to cap trade margins at 30% for 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. The government estimates that prices could fall by up to 70%. At the October 27 hearing, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked why the price printed on a pack could be several times what retailers paid, and questioned the sums hospitals charge for medicines and consumables.

What exactly has the NPPA changed?

The NPPA has published revised MRPs for 543 brands across the 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drug categories covered by the exercise. The list reflects data submitted by companies up to October 27 and will be updated as manufacturers report further revisions.

Several reductions are precipitous. RPG Life Sciences' Anarzole (anastrozole, used in breast cancer) falls from `695.76 to `73 for 10 tablets. Abbott Healthcare's Bevacizab (bevacizumab) drops from `21,767.70 to ₹5,930.13 for a 4 ml vial. RPG's Fulbreca (fulvestrant) goes from `26,072.16 to ₹5,491, and Hetero Healthcare's Fludanox (fludarabine) from `14,235 to ₹2,432. See table for more brands. The cuts are not uniform. The actual reduction depends on the medicine, the brand and its existing price.