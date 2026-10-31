SC leads fight to prevent fleecing of cancer patients

The figure that stopped the Supreme Court on October 27 was not a statistic but a household invoice. A cancer patient, the bench heard, was reportedly charged ₹1.3 lakh for an injection that her husband, a medical distributor, could buy for ₹11,000. The judges asked whether such a gap could be justified. Few families have a distributor at the table to expose it.
Why are cancer drug prices back in focus?
The Supreme Court has pressed the Centre on steep medicine mark-ups and the narrow reach of price controls, turning attention to what private hospitals charge for cancer care. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has since published revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines, effective from November 9.
The revision follows the government's October 17 decision to cap trade margins at 30% for 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. The government estimates that prices could fall by up to 70%. At the October 27 hearing, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked why the price printed on a pack could be several times what retailers paid, and questioned the sums hospitals charge for medicines and consumables.
What exactly has the NPPA changed?
The NPPA has published revised MRPs for 543 brands across the 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drug categories covered by the exercise. The list reflects data submitted by companies up to October 27 and will be updated as manufacturers report further revisions.
Several reductions are precipitous. RPG Life Sciences' Anarzole (anastrozole, used in breast cancer) falls from `695.76 to `73 for 10 tablets. Abbott Healthcare's Bevacizab (bevacizumab) drops from `21,767.70 to ₹5,930.13 for a 4 ml vial. RPG's Fulbreca (fulvestrant) goes from `26,072.16 to ₹5,491, and Hetero Healthcare's Fludanox (fludarabine) from `14,235 to ₹2,432. See table for more brands. The cuts are not uniform. The actual reduction depends on the medicine, the brand and its existing price.
How does the new pricing mechanism work?
The government has invoked trade-margin rationalisation under Paragraph 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, which lets it intervene in the public interest when it considers price controls necessary. It is an emergency lever, used in 2017 to cut coronary stent prices by up to 85% and knee implant prices by up to 70%.
The new order caps the trade margin on the identified drugs at 30% of the MRP, calculated on the price at the first point of sale, whether to a stockist or directly to a hospital. Arithmetically, a 30% cap on the MRP permits a mark-up of roughly 43% over the stockist price. The framework also covers direct hospital procurement, and hospitals must implement the new prices from November 9.
Manufacturers must report revised prices to the NPPA and the relevant State Drug Controller. Retailers and hospitals must charge the lower prices and display revised lists in their pharmacies; hospitals must also post them prominently on their websites. Companies have been asked to maintain production and supply, to stave off shortages.
One limitation deserves mention. Because the cap governs only the spread between the stockist price and the MRP, analysts caution that manufacturers could blunt its effect by raising the base price.
Why did the Supreme Court question the existing system?
Its concern is the gulf between the price at which a medicine enters the distribution chain and what the patient finally pays. Besides the ₹1.3 lakh injection, the bench cited a medicine that retailers bought for ₹15 but that carried an MRP of ₹250. The judges asked why stronger controls had not reached more medicines.
The Centre defended its approach, arguing that Indian medicine prices are low by international standards and that regulation must weigh competition, investment and security of supply. The bench stressed that patients who need medicines to survive have scant bargaining power, and asked why commercial considerations should outrank affordable essential treatment. It has reserved its order, and remarks made during a hearing do not by themselves create a price cap.
Is problem limited to cancer meds?
No. The dispute concerns the wider system through which medicines are priced and sold. Scheduled medicines, drawn from the National List of Essential Medicines, carry government-fixed ceiling prices. Non-scheduled drugs, commonly estimated at about four-fifths of the market, are priced by manufacturers at launch; only later annual increases are restricted, to 10%. Protection is therefore uneven. A drug outside the schedule may escape the ceiling that binds one inside it, and the petitions before the court also raise launch pricing, generic prescribing and the regulation of devices and consumables. Trade-margin rationalisation is not new: a 2019 exercise covering 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs reduced the MRPs of 526 brands, with reported cuts of up to 91%. The latest order extends that approach to 137 drugs.
What protection will patients have from November 9?
Patients buying covered medicines should be charged no more than the applicable revised MRP in retail sale, and hospitals and pharmacies must display the new prices. Patients can check them on the NPPA website or the government's Pharma Sahi Daam app, comparing name, strength, dosage form, brand and pack size first; a price cannot be matched against a different strength or pack. If a retailer or hospital still charges the old MRP, patients can raise the matter with the establishment and the drug-control authorities.
The intervention will, however, depend on compliance and enforcement. State Drug Controllers have been asked to monitor manufacturers, distributors, retailers, hospitals and medical institutions. Lists will be updated as manufacturers submit more data, so the latest notified prices apply.