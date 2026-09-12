From temple to auction house: The long journey of India’s stolen idols

Subhash Chandra Kapoor once ran Art of the Past, a Madison Avenue gallery that traded in South and Southeast Asian antiquities. Investigators later linked his peripatetic network to more than 2,500 stolen objects worth over $143 million.
On September 9, 2026, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered his repatriation to Germany, closing one part of a case that began with a temple burglary in Tamil Nadu and grew into a global antiquities conundrum. The order came after Kapoor filed a habeas corpus petition, arguing that the sentence tied to his extradition had already run out, and that his continued detention in India was unlawful.
What did the Madras High Court order on September 9, 2026?
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising justices A D Jagadish Chandira and N Gunasekaran, directed the Union Home Secretary to take custody of Kapoor from Tiruchi Central Prison and arrange his return to Germany. Kapoor had approached the court claiming his detention was now illegal, since he had already served the sentence tied to the case for which Germany extradited him. The bench agreed, and ruled that India could not lawfully hold him on the strength of other, pending idol theft cases without Germany's consent.
Who is Subhash Kapoor, and what is he accused of?
Kapoor was a New York based antiquities dealer who owned Art of the Past, a gallery specialising in South and Southeast Asian art. US investigators, working with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, allege that Kapoor and his associates smuggled illegally procured antiquities into Manhattan and sold them to museums and private collectors worldwide. Between 2011 and 2023, authorities recovered more than 2,500 objects tied to his network, valued above $143 million. Indian investigators traced several of these thefts to temples in Tamil Nadu.
How did his arrest and extradition unfold?
Kapoor was arrested at Frankfurt airport on October 30, 2011, after Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice at India's request. He was extradited to Chennai on July 13, 2012, to face trial over the theft of idols from the Varadaraja Perumal temple in Suthamalli village, Ariyalur district. A special court in Kumbakonam convicted him on November 1, 2022, for the theft and illegal export of 19 antique idols worth about J94 crore. He received a 10 year sentence, along with five associates.
Why did his sentence expire while other cases against him remained open?
Counting the years Kapoor had already spent in custody since his 2011 arrest, his sentence for the Suthamalli theft ended around October 31, 2022, by his own account. But Tamil Nadu's Idol Wing wanted to keep him behind bars to pursue roughly 10 more idol theft cases pending against him. India's extradition arrangement with Germany would not permit this without Berlin's assent, and Berlin proved obdurate on several of the requests.
What is the rule of speciality, and why does it govern this case?
Section 21 of India's Extradition Act, 1962, embodies what lawyers call the rule of specialty. A person handed over by another country cannot be tried in India for any offence beyond the one for which he was surrendered, unless the surrendering state consents. Germany extradited Kapoor for the Suthamalli case alone. When Tamil Nadu sought consent to prosecute him in four additional cases, Germany's foreign office refused in December 2023. Six more requests remained pending before the German government as of mid-2026. The Madurai Bench held that a pending request cannot be treated as consent already granted, and that even grave allegations cannot override a treaty's terms.
Is Kapoor American or German, and why does the dispute matter?
Kapoor's own nationality has become a small conundrum inside a larger one. Several reports and his own counsel describe him as an American, or Indian American citizen. Yet in his habeas corpus petition he called himself a German national and asked to be sent there. The government's own counter affidavit in the case calls him an American citizen. The dispute matters less than it seems, though. The obligation to seek Germany's consent does not turn on which passport Kapoor holds. It turns on which state extradited him. Germany surrendered him to India in 2012, so Germany's consent governs any fresh prosecution, whatever his citizenship status.
Has India's rule of specialty problem come up before?
Yes. In Daya Singh Lahoria v Union of India (2001), the Supreme Court held that Indian courts cannot try a person extradited from the United States for offences that fall outside the extradition order. Lahoria, wanted over a bomb blast case, had been separately charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. The court struck down those charges, since American courts had certified him for narrower offences only.
Does the rule of specialty ever allow extra charges?
There is one narrow exception. The Abu Salem case shows both the exception and its limits. Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 for the 1993 Mumbai blasts, along with a sovereign assurance that he would serve no more than 25 years and would not face the death penalty. Indian courts later convicted him of a separate 1995 murder too. The Supreme Court allowed this, since the added charge counted as a lesser offence disclosed by the same set of facts, as mentioned in Section 21(b) of the Extradition Act. In July 2022, the Supreme Court also held the government to its 25 year assurance to Portugal, ruling that Salem's detention could not stretch beyond that ceiling.
Could Kapoor's pending cases have used the same clause?
His additional cases involve different temples, different dates and separate sets of idols. Prosecutors would struggle to fold them into the "same facts" as the Suthamalli theft, so India could not try them as lesser offences under Section 21(b). That left two lawful routes: explicit German consent, case by case, or Kapoor's return to Germany followed by a fresh request covering the other matters.
How does the Indian case compare with the US case against Kapoor?
The gap is stark. India convicted Kapoor over one temple theft. Manhattan prosecutors, in a 2019 indictment naming Kapoor and seven associates, allege a wider conspiracy spanning thousands of objects moved through Art of the Past and sold to museums and collectors. Five co-defendants have already been convicted. Kapoor now faces a separate US extradition request too, one the India-Germany treaty complicates further, since India cannot transfer him to a third country without Berlin's consent.
What do the recovered idols reveal about the scale of the network?
Some recovered pieces illustrate the large scale of the alleged network. The Sripuranthan Nataraja, a 900 year old bronze, was sold to the National Gallery of Australia before investigators traced it to a Tamil Nadu temple. It was returned to India in 2014. US authorities separately recovered a Nataraja worth about $4 million and a bronze Uma Parvati valued near $2.5 million, part of a haul running into the hundreds of pieces.
Could India have secured a longer effective sentence?
Legal observers say India had real, if narrow, chances. An earlier, consolidated request for German consent, filed before the 2022 conviction matured, might have persuaded Berlin to allow trial on some connected cases. Prosecutors could also have argued that separate thefts, tied to the same trafficking ring, formed one continuing conspiracy rather than isolated burglaries, built on the same facts that Section 21(b) allows. Neither route was fully pursued in time, and that window is now largely shut.
Does it close the case against Kapoor in India for good?
No. The Madurai bench's order does not close the door on Indian prosecution forever. It simply confirms that, without Germany's consent, India cannot hold Kapoor in custody on the strength of the pending cases alone, and can extract no further penalty from them while he remains outside Indian jurisdiction. For a man once at the centre of one of the largest antiquities trafficking networks ever uncovered, the ledger between what he did and what he has answered for in India stays, for now, unsettled.