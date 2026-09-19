Staines murder: Dara Singh and his remission quest

On September 17, the Odisha government informed the Supreme Court that its State Sentence Review Board (SSRB) has rejected the premature release plea of Bajrang Dal activist Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, Philip and Timothy. The decision followed a Supreme Court fiat to the state to decide on his remission plea.

Why did Dara Singh approach the Supreme Court?

He first approached the Supreme Court in July 2024 seeking premature release, stating that the state government had not considered his applications seeking remission, which had violated his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. He said he had spent more than 14 years in jail, which is the minimum qualifying period under the government’s April 19 remission policy. His lawyer had cited the Supreme Court order to release A G Perarivalan in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case by invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Singh later sought a more liberal remission policy as he had already spent more than 24 years and 11 months in jail. He stated that he deeply regretted the offences committed over two decades ago and sought an opportunity to “give back to society” through service-oriented work. He further claimed that he had no personal animosity towards the victims and described his actions as the result of youthful rage.

What does the law on remission of sentence say?

The guidelines for premature release of 2022 say that a SSRB has to be constituted to review the sentence and recommend premature release. Every convicted prisoner, whether male or female, undergoing a sentence of life imprisonment and covered by the provisions of Section 433A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, is eligible to be considered for premature release after serving 14 years of actual imprisonment.