Tamil Nadu’s four-decade search for a new seat of government

What is the latest proposal?

On September 3, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay formally announced his government’s decision to establish a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex costing around ₹1,200 crore at Foreshore Estate in Chennai. It is a coastal residential neighbourhood along the southern stretch of Marina Beach, also known as Pattinapakkam. The proposed complex is expected to have a built-up area of around 20 lakh sq ft spread over 25.55 acres.

Has there been any follow-up action?

On September 8, the government issued a G.O., granting in-principle approval for the project.

The same day, the Public Works Department was directed to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report and cost estimates within three months. Three committees were also ordered to be constituted — one to select an architectural consultancy, another to finalise preliminary designs, and a third to approve the final drawings and designs.

How have the people and parties received the proposal?

The proposed site is close to several fishermen’s hamlets and has therefore faced opposition from local fishing communities. Their objections broadly centre on four issues: the livelihood of fishermen, coastal and environmental concerns, traffic, and public access, given the presence of several schools in the area.

Political parties have also raised objections. The CPM and CPI, which support the TVK government from outside, have opposed the project and staged demonstrations at Foreshore Estate. The Congress acknowledged the need for a new complex but called for a careful study to prevent the displacement of residents, and said it hoped the Chief Minister would address the concerns without harming local communities. The VCK said the project requires broad consensus and should proceed only after the grievances of the local fishing population are fully addressed. The MDMK, an ally of the TVK, urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the chosen location.

The two Dravidian parties, the AIADMK and the DMK, along with the PMK, BJP, AMMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi, have opposed the project from the beginning.

What necessitated establishing a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex?

Fort St. George is a Grade-I heritage site under the control of the Defence Ministry/Army, which limits the State’s ability to make substantial alterations to meet changing administrative requirements. The existing Assembly complex is also considered inadequate for present needs.

These constraints have prompted successive governments to look for suitable land elsewhere, where an integrated Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex could be developed to meet current and future administrative requirements.

Why have successive attempts failed or been reversed?

The most consequential factor has been changes of government, which have often brought shifts in priorities. Finding a suitable site has been another persistent difficulty. Large, centrally located parcels of government land are scarce in Chennai, while several sites considered in the past involved existing institutions or competing public uses.

Coastal locations raise additional concerns about the environment, land use, and the livelihoods and access of local communities, including fisherfolk.

History therefore points to a broader problem: securing political and administrative consensus on the location, scale, cost and long-term purpose of a new seat of government.

Was the decision to establish and later relocate the complex influenced by political considerations?

Politics was a factor. During the 2011 election campaign, Jayalalithaa announced that an AIADMK government would return the Assembly and Secretariat to Fort St George. After assuming office on May 16, she implemented the decision.

She justified the move primarily on administrative grounds, arguing that the Omandurar complex was incomplete and that operating from two locations was inefficient.

The decision, however, came against the backdrop of a long-running political dispute. She had herself attempted to establish a new Secretariat at several locations during her earlier tenure and accused the DMK of obstructing those efforts. The DMK, in turn, alleged that her rejection of the Omandurar complex was politically motivated, a charge she denied. Political observers subsequently described the sequence of decisions by the two governments as a “tit-for-tat” contest.

What are the comparable examples in other States?

Andhra Pradesh provides one of the clearest examples of how political change can affect the physical architecture of government.

The N Chandrababu Naidu government originally conceived Amaravati as the State capital. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which came to power in 2019, proposed a three-capital model: Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive/administrative capital, and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

Amaravati’s development consequently suffered a major interruption, while political and legal disputes continued for years. After Naidu returned to power in 2024, the project was revived.

Chhattisgarh provides a contrasting example. The State created a planned administrative capital, Naya Raipur, rather than simply constructing another office building in the existing city. The project was initiated under one political regime and continued under subsequent governments.

Telangana followed a different approach. The K Chandrashekar Rao government replaced the existing Secretariat with a new complex.

What are the solutions suggested by political parties and experts?

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, by and large, do not oppose the idea of a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex. Their differences are mainly over its timing, scale and location.

Some argue that the project is unnecessary at present, given the State government’s debt burden, which has exceeded ₹10 lakh crore. Others contend that the State should go beyond another Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex and pursue Jayalalithaa’s larger vision of an administrative city.

Such a city could accommodate the Secretariat, Legislative Assembly Secretariat and department headquarters, along with residences for the Chief Minister and Ministers, housing for government employees, public transport facilities, helipads, schools, colleges, sports facilities and commercial complexes.

Ultimately, what is the way out of the Secretariat conundrum?

The larger institutional question is how political and administrative continuity can be ensured in major public infrastructure projects before thousands of crores are committed to a new complex.

The experience of Omandurar illustrates why such continuity matters. A project conceived as a long-term seat of government can be repurposed when political power changes.

Analysts say an all-party meeting, as demanded by political parties, could help build consensus on key issues such as the location, cost, scale and duration of the project.