How a 1986 verdict is tied to the Vande Mataram case

While the children in Kerala desisted from actual singing, they would stand in respectful silence daily, during the morning assembly when the National Anthem was recited. The students followed this practice for several years without objection. However, the situation changed in July 1985 after a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Kerala flagged the issue.

What was the action taken against them?

A commission was appointed to probe the matter. After the inquiry, it found that the children were "law abiding" and that they showed no disrespect to the National Anthem. Yet, under the instructions of the Deputy Inspector of Schools, the head mistress had to expel the appellants from school from July 26, 1985.

What did the students/parents do after rustication?

The children’s father approached authorities demanding that their right to education be restored. He later filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking an order restraining the authorities from preventing his children from going to school.

What did the HC order?

A single judge, and later a division bench rejected their application. The petitioner then approached the Supreme Court. He relied upon Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression, as well as Article 25(1), which guarantees freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion, subject to constitutional limitations.

What was the SC’s ruling?

In a judgment delivered on August 11, 1986, a two-judge bench of justices O Chinnappa Reddy and M M Dutt allowed the appeal, holding that the children's fundamental rights under Articles 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression), and 25(1) (right to freely practice, profess and propagate religion) had been violated. They concluded by saying, “our tradition teaches tolerance; our philosophy preaches tolerance; our Constitution practices tolerance; let us not dilute it.” The court said the key distinction was between respecting the National Anthem and actually singing it. “There is no provision of law which obliges anyone to sing the National Anthem nor do we think that it is disrespectful to the National Anthem if a person who stands up respectfully when the National Anthem is sung does not join the singing,” the court said.

Proper respect was shown to the National Anthem by standing up when it is sung, as required under Article 51A(a) of the Constitution, the court said. "It will not be right to say that disrespect is shown by not joining in the singing," it added.

Did the kids violate the law?

The bench said that standing respectfully when the National Anthem is sung but not singing it, does not prevent its singing or cause disturbance to an assembly engaged in such singing so as to constitute the offence mentioned in Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.