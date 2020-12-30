Aachi Global School – Imparting Global Values on Indian Roots

Online MI By

Said to be built on the belief that a stable, safe, healthy, comfortable and culturally relevant environment is crucial to a child’s growth, the campus at Aachi Global School (AGS) claims to help each child understand their unique learning style, and the school’s way of teaching helps the children discover their creative and artistic potential. The management believes that the purpose of education is not fact accumulation but to learn by understanding. They envision the school to be a place where children are nurtured to be lifelong learners, creative thinkers and responsible global citizens.

AGS offers International Baccalaureate / Cambridge and CBSE curriculum for children from Play Group to Grade VII. Founder and Trustee Rebekah Abishek, says, “My journey as an educationist began with my parental anxiety, as I was looking to admit my daughter into a school with a sensible curriculum, which bestowed wholesome education. I believe children need more hands-on experience and learning that would be helpful in their real life. At our school all activities nurture highly valued character attributes in children. The classroom activities and educational trips encourage young minds to be inquirers and thinkers. Language acquisition is also another way for children to become open-minded and principled.”

The management believes that the quality and nature of a child’s early experiences in life lay the foundation and brain architecture for all the learning and behaviour that follow. The educators act as facilitators who partner with the children, to develop explorations and extend thinking through careful observation, documentation, thoughtful questions and deep reflections.

They regularly invite foreign faculty for seminars, as the experience encourages learning about other cultures, promotes an interest to understand the similarities and differences between cultures and also appreciate each other. The school is believed to offer many opportunities to grow and develop reading and listening skills. They also conduct regular exhibitions for students, giving them a chance to choose a topic of their own interest, investigate, do their research with the help of the educators and deliver their findings to their parents and others. Periodic field trips are conducted so that children get the touch and feel of the environment and subject of the study.

They are said to offer co-curricular activities like vocals, dance, and arts from early years, robotics are taught to the children from Grade I, and children are encouraged to actively participate in social activities where they share their food, and clothes with people in need.

The school is said to offer world-class curriculum with life skills encompassing good manners, etiquette, moral ethics, cognitive thinking, empathy, systematic learning strategies and a structured framework. AGS is opening a new campus at Ayyanambakkam in June 2021, which has been designed to integrate learning spaces in the landscape seamlessly with spacious, well-equipped class rooms and offer new facilities for indoor and outdoor sports.

