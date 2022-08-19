Easy guide to check CIBIL score and download CIBIL report with CIBIL login ID

Online MI By

Checking your credit score and report has become easier thanks to the fintech solutions available. Today, all you need is your is CIBIL login credentials and you can check your score at any time. If you don’t have an account, all you need to do is create one online, and this process takes just a few minutes. Not too long ago, you couldn’t enjoy such a benefit as credit score checks could only be done at the time of applying for new credit. As such, it was much harder to keep track of your credit health or any changes to your score.

Thankfully, this isn’t the case anymore, and you can opt in for services that offer 24x7 monitoring provisions. Such features help you stay on top of your financial wellbeing, and can help you protect yourself against fraud. In fact, you can get such benefits with a subscription to the CIBIL website. This is a paid service and you will need CIBIL login credentials to access it. However, you can check your credit score for free as well. To know how to check CIBIL score and download your CIBIL report on the CIBIL website, read on.

Steps to run a free credit score check on CIBIL

As it is a digital provision, it is fairly easy to do a free check on the CIBIL website. Here is a quick 5-step guide to follow.

Step 1: Visit the CIBIL website and click on ‘Get Free CIBIL Score & Report’

Step 2: Enter the personal details required to create your CIBIL account

Step 3: Continue to verify your identity and check your CIBIL score

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get your Free Report’ link on your ‘My Account’ page

Step 5: Find your CIBIL report in the ‘Accounts’ and ‘Enquiries’ sections and download it

You can directly check your credit score with CIBIL login details on the website after creating your account. However, you can do this free CIBIL score check only once a year on the website. With a paid membership in your CIBIL account, you can check your credit score more than once a year.

You can also visit the Bajaj Finserv website to check your CIBIL score for free several times a year. Check your score with just your PAN card details and a few other personal information like your name, contact information, and email ID. Here are steps to follow

Steps to check CIBIL score for free on Bajaj Finserv

Step 1: Go to the Bajaj Finserv website and click on ‘Get your CIBIL score’, you will be directed to the ‘Share your details’ section on the same page.

Step 2: Enter the required details and ensure that you have provided the correct information.

Step 3: Click on ‘Submit’ and you will receive an OTP on the mobile number that you have provided.

Step 4: Enter the OTP and verify your details.

Step 5: Check your credit score

Benefits of checking CIBIL score regularly

When you check your credit score periodically, it gives you a good grasp of your credit health. This helps you to understand your financial stability and plan your monthly expenses accordingly. Keep yourself updated with the changes in your credit score before you apply for new credit. Moreover, when you assess your credit report, you can get insights into your credit score and ensure that your credit profile is in good standing. It is also a good habit as it helps keep your credit report error-free.

Now that you know how to get your CIBIL login ID and check your credit score for free, do it regularly to make informed decisions. Check your credit score frequently and review your credit report to get deeper insights into how your decisions

affect your credit score as well as the areas you need to focus on to improve your creditworthiness.

Remember, lenders prefer applicants that have a strong credit profile, and you can build one by keeping track of your credit report often. Also, when learning how to improve CIBIL score, having the right financial habits in place is key! With Bajaj Finserv, you can check your credit score and get results in just a few seconds. This way you can monitor your credit score at any time and plan effectively before making your borrowing decisions. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website and check your CIBIL score today.

*Terms and conditions apply

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

