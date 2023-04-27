Bajaj Finance increased FD Interest Rates for Senior Citizens

OnlineMI By

Most senior citizens in India strongly believe in the power of fixed deposits. That is understandable since FDs offer stable and guaranteed returns. Not only can you steadily build your wealth, you can also ensure that you maintain an income source even through retirement. Additionally, senior citizens are offered hiked interest rates and recently, there have been major developments on this front.

Bajaj Finance has increased FD interest rates by 35 basis points. This has pulled Bajaj Finance fixed deposit interest rates up to 8.20%. This is for the tenor of 44 months. Naturally, the interest rates for other tenures have increased too. This is a clear indication that now could be a great time for senior citizens to consider FDs.

The Revised Rates of Senior Citizens

Here’s what the new Bajaj Finances fixed deposits rates look like.

Regular Period Tenor Cumulative Non-cumulative Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-yearly Annually 12-24 months 7.65% 7.39% 7.44% 7.27% 7.65% 15-23 months 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.36% 7.75% 24 months 7.80% 7.53% 7.58% 7.41% 7.80% 25-35 months 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.22% 7.60% 36-60 months 7.90% 7.63% 7.68% 7.51% 7.90%

Special Period Tenor Cumulative Non-cumulative Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-yearly Annually 15 months 7.70% 7.44% 7.49% 7.56% 7.70% 18 months 7.65% 7.39% 7.44% 7.51% 7.65% 22 months 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 30 months 7.70% 7.44% 7.49% 7.56% 7.70% 33 months 8.00% 7.72% 7.77% 7.85% 8.00% 44 months 8.20% 7.91% 7.96% 8.04% 8.20%

The Benefits of the Rate Change

FDs are a highly secure and stable option for senior citizens. In addition to this, Bajaj Finance fixed deposit rates have been hiked considerably. If the amazing returns weren’t reason enough, here are a few reasons why you should consider Bajaj Finance fixed deposits.

Savings with Safety

Fixed deposits are a great way to save your money. Since FDs are not affected by market fluctuations, you can rest assured knowing that your funds are growing safely. With the revised Bajaj Finance fixed deposits rates, you can use these savings to ensure a steady and safe income flow during retirement.

Predictable Returns

When you lock your funds into fixed deposits, the interest rate remains the same throughout the tenor, regardless of rate changes. Hence, you can predict the estimated trajectory of your FD returns before you even commit to it. Tools like the Bajaj Finance FD calculator can help you compute an estimated maturity amount you could build through 8.20% returns.

Steady Growth of Capital

FDs are a savings tool that offers you a steady flow of income. This is highly beneficial after retirement. Moreover, this also helps you build a corpus in a steady manner. Over the course of your tenor, you can choose to stack your returns cumulatively or non-cumulatively.

High FD Interest Rates

Since Bajaj Finance FD interest rates are some of the highest prevailing rates in the financial market, it can prove to be a fruitful and worthwhile savings option. Senior citizens are already entitled to a 0.25% to a 0.50% hike in interest rates. Bajaj Finances FD interest rates, additionally, offer a stunning interest rate of 8.20% to senior citizens.

Revised Interest Rates: Before and After

You can find the revised Bajaj Finance fixed deposit rates presented below in comparison to the previous interest rates.

Tenor New Interest Rates Old Interest Rates 12-24 months 7.40% 7.15% 15 months 7.45% 7.30% 15-23 months 7.50% 7.15% 18 months 7.40% 7.15% 22 months 7.50% 7.45% 24 months 7.55% 7.50% 25-35 months 7.35% 7.30% 30 months 7.45% 7.40% 33 months 7.75% 7.70% 36-60 months 7.65% 7.60% 44 months 7.95% 7.85%

Conclusion

With Bajaj Market’s AAA CRISIL rating, their FDs as a savings option offers a stable and secure space for many to park their funds in, Moreover, the revised Bajaj Finance FD rates are a beacon of hope for many senior citizens who are looking to find a stable source of income.

Its predictable returns help you calculate all possibilities, along with comparison and analysis to avoid any losses. Hence, a steady financial growth and the room to save a lot of money are opened by the Bajaj Finance fixed deposits. Moreover, since Bajaj Finance FDs are offering some of the highest FD interest rates on the market, a savings option like this can help senior citizens bring back stability.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

