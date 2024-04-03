Inflation: Your wealth's silent killer; Here’s how you can protect your wealth

Inflation has been rampant over the last couple of years. High inflation eats away at your savings and reduces your purchasing power over time. It is necessary to take proactive steps to protect wealth against the detrimental effects of inflation.

What is inflation and how does it impact your money?

Inflation refers to the overall increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. It is measured by the inflation rate that indicates the percentage change in prices over a period of time. For example, an inflation rate of 6% means prices have risen by 6% over the past year. When inflation is high, the same amount of money can buy fewer goods and services. For instance, if the inflation rate is 7%, ₹100 today will only buy you goods worth ₹93 next year. In other words, high inflation reduces your purchasing power over time.