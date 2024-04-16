Term Life Insurance vs. Permanent Life Insurance: Which Is The Right Option for You?

There are a plethora of options available in the market for life insurance. Among the primary choices are term life insurance and permanent life insurance.

While term insurance and permanent life insurance are similar, they serve different purposes. Term insurance provides financial coverage for a specific period, typically between 10 and 30 years. During this time frame, if something unfortunate happens to the insured individual, the policy pays out a death benefit to the designated beneficiaries.

Conversely, permanent life insurance does not have an expiration date in most cases. Unlike term policies, which have a defined term, permanent life insurance remains in force until the insured individual reaches a certain age, often 99, or until death, whichever comes first.

Choosing between term insurance and permanent life insurance requires carefully evaluating your current financial situation, long-term goals and risk tolerance. Find out more about both plans to select the more suitable plan for your requirements.