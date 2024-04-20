Travelling to the US from India: Keep These Things in Mind

You must consider the following factors when planning a trip to the US:

1. Budget

A trip to the USA starts with a budget. You should consult multiple travel agents and explore various travel booking sites to estimate how much the total trip would cost you. Account for accommodation charges, sightseeing expenses, shopping, dining, and clubbing as well.

If you are going on this trip for official purposes, ask your HR or reporting manager what portion of the trip they will cover from the company's account.

2. Visa Process

The United States has strict restrictions, particularly for foreign nationals. The visa process begins when you submit a non-immigrant (DS-160) application and schedule an interview.

Following the interview, you must visit the US embassy in your city and submit all required documents, including identification, residence, and evidence of schooling. You must also present proof of income to assure the relevant authorities that you have enough money in your bank account to deal with the problem in the event of an emergency.

After biometrics and document verification, the final stage is to attend a one-on-one interview.

3. Know the Local Laws

Avoid throwing trash in parks, waterbodies, and other public places. If you do so, be ready to pay a fine. Avoid disorderly behaviour in public. If the local authorities find you drunk in public, doing indecent acts, or fighting, they might throw you in jail.

In many states, standing or waiting at a place for long without any valid reason is not allowed. Crossing the street using a crosswalk other than the one designated can also attract a penalty.

The USA is famous for its nightlife, but remember, gambling and using toxic substances is prohibited in this country.

4. Plan Your Itinerary

You cannot cover the entire United States in a single trip. The country comprises 50 states, over 40 lakh miles of highways, and around 63 national parks.

It is critical to extensively research the locations that pique your interest. If you want to see skyscrapers, visit New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago.

If you enjoy spending time in nature, pack your luggage and fly to Ohio, Columbus, Indiana, North Carolina, and Alaska.

5. Have Travel Insurance for US

Unlike many other nations, travel insurance is optional in the United States. We still urge that you acquire a policy with comprehensive coverage. The rationale is that an emergency, whether medical, financial, or work-related, can occur to anyone.

What if you arrived in this country only to discover your luggage was misplaced? What if, on the day of your flight, you received word that one of your loved ones had been rushed to the hospital, and you had to cancel your plans?

Travel insurance online provides peace of mind by protecting you against many unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances. The policy covers financial losses incurred due to trip cancellation, aircraft delays, lost or delayed luggage, trip extensions, and other factors.

If the US delicacies or the environment do not suit your health and you become ill, the insurer will cover your medical expenses.

6. Go for a Road Trip

You may have seen many movies where friends rent a Recreational Vehicle (RV), load their baggage and food inside it, and explore the rocky mountains on sunny days. So, this is what you should try for real. A long road trip in the United States should be at the top of your to-do list. If you enjoy camping, make arrangements ahead of time. You can camp at the Grand Canyon, the Great Smoky Mountains, or Joshua Tree National Park.

7. Get a Forex Card

You can't always swipe your regular debit card at an ATM in the USA and expect cash to come out. You must apply for a Forex Card through your bank. This card will allow you to pay for your expenses without carrying cash in your wallet or worrying about being mugged.

Check the transaction costs with your bank while making an application. Also, beware of the currency exchange rate.