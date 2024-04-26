Maruti Swift: Where Comfort Meets Performance

The Swift has that iconic hatchback shape that makes it instantly recognisable on the roads. Maruti Suzuki played it safe with the new model - they wanted to keep the Swift's signature look neat.

Up front, you'll notice the new honeycomb grille and chrome strip across it, which adds a bit of flair. But otherwise, the front looks similar to earlier models. From the sides, it retains those sporty character lines and the sloping roof that gives it that swift, dynamic form. The handling is as nimble as the design suggests!

Around the back, again, they've stuck to what works. Some may feel Maruti could have done more to distinguish the new Swift. It still looks as fun and youthful as ever. It turns heads on the streets with that spirited vibe.