Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund NFO: Invest in India’s Emerging Opportunities

The healthcare sector in India is witnessing rapid advancements and is poised for further growth.

To help investors tap into this potential, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. has launched the Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund, an equity mutual fund that invests in sectors allied with healthcare. Following a megatrends strategy, the fund seeks to capitalise on existing and emerging opportunities in sectors related to the healthcare theme, such as hospitals, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, nutrition, and more.

The New Fund Offer period for this scheme began on December 6th, 2024, and will end on December 20th, 2024.

Let’s explore the current and upcoming shifts in these sectors that make this a potentially advantageous time to invest.