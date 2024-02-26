How to Choose the Right Credit Card

Shortlist cards based on the Overall Value-back they offer

Different credit cards have different ways of offering value-back to the users. Some cards offer reward points while others offer direct cashback. Some cards are co-branded and offer accelerated earnings on the associated brands whereas other might provide extra earnings on one or more spending categories. When shortlisting cards, you should know the type of value-back you would prefer. For example, if you make most of your purchases via Amazon, the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card could be the right match for you. However, if you prefer making purchases online but are not loyal to a particular brand, a card that provides significant savings across all online spends could be a better choice, such as the Cashback SBI Card.

Moreover, credit card reward structure can also be slightly confusing, since points are not equivalent to their monetary value. Hence, it is important to check what the reward points are worth. The conversion rate might also vary as per the redemption category. For example, if you choose to transfer your HDFC Regalia Credit Card reward points into air miles, you will get 0.5 air miles for each point. Whereas, if you choose to convert the rewards into cashback, you will only get Rs. 0.20 for each point. Hence, you must check the value of reward points, instead of choosing a card basis the number of points offered.