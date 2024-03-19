Is Schengen Visa Travel Insurance Necessary for European Trips?

Why is Schengen Travel Insurance Crucial for European Trips?

Here are some of the reasons that make travel insurance important for your European trip:

1. Health Cover

Getting medical coverage is the most significant and primary reason for getting a travel insurance policy. When one plans to travel to a foreign country, it is better to be free of all worries. However, can one stop accidental injuries or catching an infection? Can one predict something like a heart attack or stroke? These scenarios demand emergency medical attention.

Treatment in European countries is extremely expensive if you were to bear the cost out of your own pocket. That is where overseas travel insurance plays its role. When you travel to a Schengen country, this insurance cover takes care of all expenses arising out of your medical treatment.

2. Cover for Lost Documents

Imagine the trouble of losing your documents (for example, your passport) while you are travelling. In these types of worst-case scenarios, you have to wait for someone else to help you out by getting the documents back. If you have travel insurance, your insurance provider can reach you and provide you with great assistance.

You need to call the insurer and notify them about the loss. They will connect with officials in the country you are currently in. These officers would issue a temporary passport as soon as possible. Getting this help is out of the question if you do not have travel insurance.

3. Cover for Lost Baggage

For many people, losing their baggage can be as unnerving as losing their passports. The reality of losing baggage is terrifying as airlines mix baggage more often than you would like to imagine. However, your travel insurance is there to compensate for your loss. It can also compensate for delays in bringing your baggage.

You can get the replacement items as the insurance provider pays you the amount of money for the loss or theft of the baggage. You should invest in a good travel policy that provides the most coverage for lost baggage. It will be helpful when you have to claim it.

4. Coverage if You Get Stranded

Imagine a scenario where you have to prolong your stay in one place. Many internal and external factors can force this on you. For example, your ill health can stop you from continuing with the journey and a riot in the city can hamper all transportation. In any scenario, you will have to change flight tickets, prolong your hotel stay, and so on.

The expenditure for the food and boarding for this time period is out of your budget. If you have travel insurance you can rest assured that you can claim these extra costs without a problem.

5. Cover for Change in Itinerary

Misfortune or not, travellers have to make changes in their itineraries often. Take a scenario where you miss a flight which made you miss the connecting flight too; now you are stuck for a whole day in a transit airport. At such times, paying rebooking charges or cancellation fees are common. A good comprehensive travel insurance policy covers all these scenarios.

6. Helps to Get the Visa

You already know that a travel insurance policy document is a key requirement for acquiring a Schengen visa. So, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and get a good policy, before applying for a visa. You will notice that travel insurance (even the good ones) is very affordable.