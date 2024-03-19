Is Schengen Visa Travel Insurance Necessary for European Trips?

You may have meticulously calculated your flight booking, accommodation, and other details concerning your European tour. But, you cannot leave for your dream destination without preparing for unforeseen circumstances that you may encounter.
Some travellers think that buying Schengen travel insurance is an extra cost. It can seem so until they know that it is mandatory to get travel insurance for Schengen visa. Moreover, one should not ignore the sense of protection and peace travel insurance brings and how it influences the experience of a trip.
That is why, for many people, travel insurance is like a reliable friend that is present to save you from any uncertainty during an expensive trip. This blog is here to help you make up your mind about Schengen travel insurance and what to look for when buying one.
Apart from Britain, the whole European continent comes under the European Union. A total of 26 countries of the EU fall under the Schengen area for which you need to apply for a Schengen visa to visit the country.
To complete a hassle-free visa application process, you need to gather several documents and submit them accordingly to apply for a Schengen visa. As a requirement for a Schengen visa, Indian passport holders need to provide proof of travel insurance. Fundamentally, the purpose of this policy is to cover various expenses related to your trip, including medical emergencies, baggage, and any unforeseen circumstances.
However, it is worth mentioning that Schengen countries have a distinct set of rules. They have specific criteria that your travel insurance should meet; otherwise, they would not give a green signal for your visa. So, for Indian passport holders, it is mandatory to fulfil all the requirements, including getting insurance, while applying for a Schengen visa.
Here are some of the reasons that make travel insurance important for your European trip:
Getting medical coverage is the most significant and primary reason for getting a travel insurance policy. When one plans to travel to a foreign country, it is better to be free of all worries. However, can one stop accidental injuries or catching an infection? Can one predict something like a heart attack or stroke? These scenarios demand emergency medical attention.
Treatment in European countries is extremely expensive if you were to bear the cost out of your own pocket. That is where overseas travel insurance plays its role. When you travel to a Schengen country, this insurance cover takes care of all expenses arising out of your medical treatment.
Imagine the trouble of losing your documents (for example, your passport) while you are travelling. In these types of worst-case scenarios, you have to wait for someone else to help you out by getting the documents back. If you have travel insurance, your insurance provider can reach you and provide you with great assistance.
You need to call the insurer and notify them about the loss. They will connect with officials in the country you are currently in. These officers would issue a temporary passport as soon as possible. Getting this help is out of the question if you do not have travel insurance.
For many people, losing their baggage can be as unnerving as losing their passports. The reality of losing baggage is terrifying as airlines mix baggage more often than you would like to imagine. However, your travel insurance is there to compensate for your loss. It can also compensate for delays in bringing your baggage.
You can get the replacement items as the insurance provider pays you the amount of money for the loss or theft of the baggage. You should invest in a good travel policy that provides the most coverage for lost baggage. It will be helpful when you have to claim it.
Imagine a scenario where you have to prolong your stay in one place. Many internal and external factors can force this on you. For example, your ill health can stop you from continuing with the journey and a riot in the city can hamper all transportation. In any scenario, you will have to change flight tickets, prolong your hotel stay, and so on.
The expenditure for the food and boarding for this time period is out of your budget. If you have travel insurance you can rest assured that you can claim these extra costs without a problem.
Misfortune or not, travellers have to make changes in their itineraries often. Take a scenario where you miss a flight which made you miss the connecting flight too; now you are stuck for a whole day in a transit airport. At such times, paying rebooking charges or cancellation fees are common. A good comprehensive travel insurance policy covers all these scenarios.
You already know that a travel insurance policy document is a key requirement for acquiring a Schengen visa. So, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and get a good policy, before applying for a visa. You will notice that travel insurance (even the good ones) is very affordable.
For a Schengen visa from India, these are the requirements that travel insurance must meet:
● The coverage should be provided in all member states of the Schengen area.
● €30,000 is the minimum amount of money insured under your Schengen travel insurance. It is equivalent to ₹27,04,380 (as of February 2024).
● There should be travel health insurance for Schengen to cover accident-related hospitalisations, medical emergencies, and medical repatriation costs.
Here are some of the things to look for while you choose the right travel insurance:
You are getting the best insurance options with exceptional coverage at a reasonable price.
The insurance provider offers 24/7 support for your insurance needs. This is essential to make your trips worry-free.
You are not told to pay anything out of pocket. The insurance provider has got you covered for all emergency assistance costs and medical treatment during your travel.
The insurer covers your COVID-19 hospitalisation during your travel period.
You can buy, manage, and claim your policy online. You can avoid speaking to sales agents in person or visit the policy office entirely.
