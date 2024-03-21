Maruti Swift or Tata Altroz: Which Car is India's New Hatchback Emperor?

Comparative Analysis

1. Design and Aesthetics Comparison

Both cars flaunt handsome exteriors but appeal to different tastes. The Swift oozes youthful sportiness with its sweptback headlamps and sculpted sides. It has aged gracefully over the years and retains a bold road presence.

The Altroz Car takes on a more mature, premium, stylish character. Its wide grille and split headlamp cluster make a strong, bold statement. Flowing lines and aggressive creases along its sides enhance its athletic appeal. The tail lamps are also a highlight.

Cabin-wise, the Swift offers a clean, functional layout. However, the Altroz’s soft-touch materials, metallic accents, and elegant dash styling give it a noticeable edge over Swift in terms of feel-good factor and upmarket design.

2. Comfort and Space

In terms of passenger room, the Altroz trumps the Swift thanks to its longer wheelbase of 2501mm against the Swift's 2430mm. This liberates more knee and headroom for all occupants. Cargo capacity is also larger at 405L vs. the Swift's measly 236L boot.

The Altroz also boasts rear AC vents, a segment-first feature that enhances comfort for rear passengers on long journeys. Both cars get reasonably supportive front seats and sufficient under-thigh support even for taller passengers.

3. Engine, Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The Swift's refined 1.2L petrol engine produces good low-end torque, making it nimble in city traffic. However, the Altroz offers more grunt from its available diesel and turbo petrol mill options.

Fuel efficiency-wise, both deliver about 20-25km/l depending on driving conditions and variants. The Altroz's aerodynamic bodywork may give it a slight edge here. On performance, the Altroz offers sharper acceleration and higher top speeds courtesy of its newer and more powerful engines.

4. Safety and Technology

Safety is where the Altroz truly pulls ahead with its comprehensive suite of dual airbags, rear parking sensors, hill hold, and ESP as standard across variants. The 5-star Global NCAP rating seals its credibility.

The Swift gets dual front airbags as standard but misses out on rear parking sensors and ESP even on top trims.

In terms of features, the Altroz trumps the ageing Swift with its best-in-class touchscreen head unit, digital instrument cluster, and connected car tech. Wireless charging is also offered. Both get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, though.

5. Price and Variants Comparison

The Swift pricing ranges from ₹ 6.63 L - ₹ 9.78 L, while the Altroz undercuts it, starting at ₹ 7.30 L - ₹ 12.22 L for the top variant.

The Altroz offers many segment-first features even on lower variants at affordable prices compared to the Swift range. Its feature-rich mid and top trims also deliver more bang for the extra buck spent.

6. Customer Reviews and Ratings

Reliability and hassle-free ownership have made the Swift a champion, with loyal owners praising its low maintenance costs and trouble-free performance over many years. However, newer buyers prefer the Altroz's modern and tech-savvy appeal.

While initial niggles affected Tata's reliability perception, the Altroz has scored well in owner feedback for its spacious and plush interiors, impressive safety credentials, and fun driving manners. Many find it looks more premium than the Swift as well.