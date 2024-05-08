Toshiba Unveils Next-Generation QLED TV with Dolby Vision-Atmos Starting at Just Rs. 26,999

Toshiba, Japan's No.1 TV brand and a pioneer in consumer electronics, today announced the launch of its all-new C450ME QLED TV. Equipped with the state-of-the-art REGZA Engine ZR, delivering unprecedented picture quality, and the Regza Power Audio for an outstanding sound experience. This model exemplifies the philosophy of "Essential Beauty" with its elegant design finely tuned and designed in Japan. The C450ME caters to sophisticated viewers with luxurious ultra-thin bezels and a slim design that seamlessly merges into any living space. With Dolby Vision-Atmos enhancing the viewing experience, the Toshiba QLED TV offers a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing. Available now on leading e-commerce platforms starting at an attractive price of INR 26,999, this TV makes premium technology accessible to a broader audience.

"In today's fast-paced world, consumers deserve a home entertainment experience that seamlessly integrates into their lives," said Mr. Steven Li, MD of Toshiba Televisions. "Our new Toshiba QLED TV is designed to do just that. We've gone beyond picture quality to deliver stunning visuals, smooth motion for gamers, and immersive sound that transports you to the heart of the action. With user-centric features and competitive pricing, this launch makes premium technology accessible to everyone, allowing them to enjoy their favorite content in a whole new way."

Toshiba's new C450ME TV offers a stunning viewing experience across three distinct sizes, catering to diverse home entertainment needs. It makes a bold statement with its sleek, ultra-thin bezel design that minimizes distractions and creates a near borderless viewing experience. The premium stand adds a touch of luxury and ensures stability, while the minimalist aesthetic complements any modern living space.

Additionally, Toshiba Television, as the official TV partner of Euro Cup 2024 in Germany, reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment experiences to fans worldwide, blending cutting-edge technology with the passion of sports.