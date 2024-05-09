Features to look out for while opening a savings account for senior citizens

Interest rates

This is one of the most important features to help to earn more on your savings. Interest rates offered on senior citizen savings accounts are usually higher than regular savings accounts. As per RBI guidelines, banks must offer an interest rate of at least 4% per annum on these accounts. However, some banks offer higher interest rates to attract senior customers. IDFC FIRST Bank offers one of the highest interest rates on their Senior Citizen Savings Account. Interest is calculated on a daily product basis and credited to the account monthly.

Doorstep banking facility

Moving around can become difficult for senior citizens. Look for banks that offer doorstep banking and pick-up/drop facilities for basic transactions like cash deposits, cheque pickups, filling application forms etc. IDFC FIRST Bank provides Doorstep bankingservice free of cost to senior citizen customers for their convenience.

Waivers on fees

Fees associated with Savings Account services can significantly impact the overall banking experience. IDFC FIRST Bank, prioritize senior citizen customers by waiving off fees for commonly used services on their Savings Accounts, provided they maintain the average monthly balance. This ensures a hassle-free and seamless banking journey.

Additional benefits

Some banks provide good value-adds to senior citizens like preferential rates on fixed/recurring deposits, complimentary cyber insurance, priority treatment at branches, insurance coverage and complimentary health benefits. IDFC FIRST Bank offers Rs. 35 lakhs free personal accident insurance coverage along with a complimentary MediBuddy health membership with Free Unlimited Online General Physician Consultation for complete family (up to 4 people), Discounts in pharmacies and health check-upsvalid for 1 year to all new senior citizen accounts.