11 Things You Should Know Before Your Dubai Trip

11 Things You Should Know Before Travelling to Dubai

These are the most essential things to know before a traveller embarks on a journey to Dubai from India:

1. Best Time to Visit

November to March, or during the winter months, is the best time to visit Dubai. Temperature during this time ranges from 30° C to 12° C and the weather stays pleasant and perfect for beach holidays.

If you do not want to experience Dubai's torrential downpour you should avoid visiting during February. If you choose to visit Dubai anytime between April to October, due to the extremely hot and humid weather you may be forced to stay inside.

2. Dubai Visa

Indians are required to get a Dubai visa before entering the city. However, you do not need to give the UAE embassy or consulate a visit for this. You can apply for a Dubai visa online from the comfort of your home.

You should apply for a visa minimum of 1 to 2 weeks before you enter Dubai. Apart from furnishing all the documents during the application process, it is worth mentioning that you need to obtain travel insurance for Dubai to get visa approval.

3. Social Etiquette

From the point of view of social etiquette Dubai is quite different from India. For example, you should not offer your hand in greeting a woman, as people will frown at you if you shake hands with a woman. You should not speak ill about the King of Dubai or the Government too.

Apart from that, removing footwear outside, and covering arms and knees, before visiting Mosques is a must. Moreover, you should get permission before photographing Emiratis.

4. Dress Code

Although Dubai is a part of the Islamic Country of the UAE, there is no strict dress code, as you can see people wearing everything from dresses and gowns to jeans and shorts. However, in certain places, you have to be aware of what is sensible to wear.

For example, you can wear a cocktail dress or evening dress to a bar, fine dining restaurant, or nightclub lounge, but you should avoid such clothes when visiting places like mosques, museums, malls or the metro. In such public places, your clothes should cover your arms, cleavage, and knees.

5. Rules During Ramadan

Ramadan, a holy month of Muslims, is usually not a recommended time to visit Dubai as it takes place during the summer. However, if you want to take a deeper dive into the culture of Dubai your visit during Ramadan can be very fulfilling.

During Ramadan, you can only eat or drink during the day within the privacy of your rooms. Eating or drinking in public is not allowed even if you are non-muslim. You will get several restaurants that have an area for non-muslims to eat during the day.

6. Public Display of Affection

Although Dubai is one of the best places for honeymoon and is couple-friendly, it does not allow excessive public displays of affection. It means that you can hold hands in public, but any other signs of public display of affection including cuddling, hugging, or kissing is illegal in Dubai.

7. Alcohol Consumption

Consumption of alcohol is not prohibited in Dubai. From any licensed bar or restaurant you can buy a drink. However, you have to furnish your ID to prove that you are at least 21 years of age. Some bars may even require you to be at least 25 years old.

Although drinking is okay in restaurants and bars it is illegal to drink alcohol in public or drinking and driving. Doing so will result in penalties and imprisonment or both.

8. Currency

Dubai’s currency is dirham and its short form is AED signifying United Arab Emirates Dirham. Since 1997, dirham has been pegged to the US dollar which means the exchange rate ($1 = AED3.67) never changes.

Here are some of the prices for common products and services:

● Abra ride across Dubai Creek: AED1

● Small bottle of water: AED1.5

● Biryani: AED13

● Big Mac: AED16.75

● Shawarma wrap: AED5

● Dubai Metro (3 zones): AED5.8

● Short taxi ride: AED12

● Cinema ticket (standard): AED35

9. Embassies and Consulates

In Dubai, there are around 80 consulates which usually stay open from Monday to Friday. Embassies and consulates stay closed on Saturdays and Sundays and on holidays in their home countries and the UAE. To get the exact opening time you should check their official websites as they can vary from one another.

10. Public Transportation

You can travel quite easily within the city of Dubai using cabs that are plentily available. You can also choose the metro or buses to travel to, although cabs are not that expensive. From metro stations and bus stops you can find most major attractions of Dubai within walking distance.

In other words, booking a private car is not necessary for sightseeing in Dubai. You can save money by using the affordable and efficient alternative that is the Dubai public transportation.

11. Emergency Numbers

Here are some of the emergency numbers you should note down in case there is an emergency during your holiday:

● Police: 911

● Fire Department: 997

● Ambulance: 998

● Coastguard: 996

The following numbers may also be helpful for visitors:

● Tourist security issues: +971 800 4438

● Consumer-related concerns: +971 600 545 555

● Dubai Health Authority: +971 800 342

The Bottom Line

Like most cities in the world, Dubai also has some rules and etiquette that tourists should follow to avoid offending the locals, appreciate and understand the culture, and have a successful exploration of this exceptional city. Now that you know the major things to know before the trip, apply for a Dubai visa, get suitable travel insurance and start packing your bags for the adventure ahead.

