OnePlus 13 Set to Launch in October 2024 with Latest-Gen Flagship Chipset: Everything We Know So Far

Camera: The camera on the OnePlus 13 is going to be the game changer. The flagship smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYT808 sensor as the primary shooter. It will be assisted by a 50MP ultrawide lens with a wider field of view than that of the OnePlus 12. The third camera would be a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. Considering the advanced specifications, this camera setup will be more than capable of capturing detailed and bright images even in challenging conditions. For selfie enthusiasts, rumours hint at a new 32MP shooter on the front.

The OnePlus 13 camera is also expected to include useful AI-assisted features like AI Eraser. With this, you can easily remove any unwanted objects from your frame, ensuring the picture belongs entirely to you. Other tools like AI Clear Face, AI Smart Image, and AI Best Face will take your photography experience to another level. Also, OPPO’s AI Studio feature, which is used to create AI avatars, may make its way to the OnePlus 13.

Processor: The upcoming mobile will be powered by Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. This means it will be the fastest Android phone in the market at the time of launch. Leaks suggest that the Geekbench scores of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 are better than the A18 Pro chipset on the recently launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro series! Thus, you can expect a seamless and buttery smooth performance with quicker app launches. The handset will play high-graphics consuming games like Genshin Impact, BGMI and COD: Mobile in the highest settings without any lag or stutter. Moreover, the smartphone will have up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Battery: The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the largest battery ever seen in the company's flagship models. According to reports, it could come with a massive 6,000 mAh cell, along with support for 100W fast charging.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.