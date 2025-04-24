Mentoring a Golden Future: The Promise of Naidu’s P4 Model

Yet, what makes this initiative particularly remarkable is its long-term vision and sustainability architecture. The establishment of the Zero Poverty – P4 Society with chapters across the state ensures that the movement does not end with a change in administration or political winds. By institutionalising mentorship and support networks, it moves beyond the episodic nature of CSR and creates pathways for consistent, long-term engagement between benefactors and beneficiaries. This society-driven approach may well be Andhra Pradesh’s most powerful innovation in poverty governance—a decentralised, voluntary, and emotionally grounded movement towards shared prosperity.There are clear parallels here with global best practices in community-driven development, yet the Andhra model is deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of the state. The choice to launch the initiative on Ugadi was not coincidental; it symbolises a new beginning, one that resonates with the ethos of renewal, optimism, and collective responsibility. Moreover, by giving the initiative culturally resonant terms like Margadarsies and Bangaru Kutumbams, the government has effectively indigenised the discourse of mentorship and philanthropy, making it more accessible and meaningful to local communities.

Of course, the success of such an ambitious initiative will depend on how well it is implemented. Questions remain about how effectively mentors will be matched with families, the criteria for mentorship impact, and the mechanisms for addressing grievances or mismatches. The voluntary nature of participation, while ethically appealing, may also limit scalability unless incentives—social, moral, or reputational—are thoughtfully embedded into the design. Nonetheless, these are challenges of implementation, not design. As a conceptual framework, P4 offers a visionary template that deserves close attention and replication.It is also crucial to recognise that this is not a replacement for state-led welfare. Naidu has been explicit in stating that the P4 model complements existing welfare schemes rather than substitutes them. This clarity is important in a policy environment often polarised between state and market-led approaches. P4 occupies a middle ground—it calls upon the state to facilitate rather than dominate, and upon the citizen to engage rather than merely receive. This democratisation of development is perhaps its most radical promise.If successful, Andhra Pradesh could well become a model not only for India but for global efforts in building inclusive and participatory pathways out of poverty.

*Dr Vineeth Thomas, Head, Department of Political Science, SRM University-AP

**ChekkaLikithambica, BA(H) Political Science,Department of Political Science, SRM University-AP