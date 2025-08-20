KAG Tiles Revolutionizes Tile Shopping: Click, Visualize & Buy Tiles Online in India

KAG Tiles, South India’s No. 1 tile brand, is transforming how India shops for tiles. With over three decades of industry leadership, KAG has taken a bold leap into digital commerce—launching a dedicated online tile store that makes it as easy to buy tiles online as it is to shop for fashion or electronics.

From Showrooms to Screens – The Future of Tile Shopping

Traditionally, tile shopping meant hours spent in physical showrooms, touching and feeling designs before making a choice. KAG Tiles’ new e-commerce platform changes that completely. The online store showcases a wide range of products of floor tiles, wall tiles, bathroom tiles, and outdoor tiles, catering to both retail customers and bulk buyers such as builders, contractors, and architects.

Buyers can now browse, compare, and order tiles online from the comfort of their homes. The platform includes secure payment gateways, integrated EMI options, and transparent pricing—bringing convenience to a sector long dominated by offline sales.