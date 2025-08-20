KAG Tiles Revolutionizes Tile Shopping: Click, Visualize & Buy Tiles Online in India

KAG Tiles, South India’s No. 1 tile brand, is transforming how India shops for tiles. With over three decades of industry leadership, KAG has taken a bold leap into digital commerce—launching a dedicated online tile store that makes it as easy to buy tiles online as it is to shop for fashion or electronics.
Traditionally, tile shopping meant hours spent in physical showrooms, touching and feeling designs before making a choice. KAG Tiles’ new e-commerce platform changes that completely. The online store showcases a wide range of products of floor tiles, wall tiles, bathroom tiles, and outdoor tiles, catering to both retail customers and bulk buyers such as builders, contractors, and architects.
Buyers can now browse, compare, and order tiles online from the comfort of their homes. The platform includes secure payment gateways, integrated EMI options, and transparent pricing—bringing convenience to a sector long dominated by offline sales.
To stand out in the competitive online home improvement market, KAG Tiles has invested heavily in SEO, digital marketing, and social media campaigns. The company is actively targeting both B2C and B2B tile buyers through influencer collaborations, project-specific promotions, and content-rich campaigns that build trust and engagement.
The star feature of the platform is the KAG Tile Visualizer Tool - a real-time 3D simulation that allows users to preview tiles in their own space before buying. Customers can upload a photo of their room or use preset templates to instantly see “before and after” makeovers.
Whether it’s a living room, kitchen, or bathroom, the visualizer eliminates guesswork, boosts purchase confidence and replicates the in-store experience on a mobile or desktop screen.
The visualizer tool has become a hit among homeowners, interior designers, and architects who want to experiment with style and color combinations before committing. It’s particularly popular with tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z homeowners, who prefer virtual product trials over traditional store visits.
KAG reports that customers who use the visualizer spend more time on the site, explore more products, and are more likely to buy tiles online - with an increase in repeat purchases as well.
Since launching its online store, KAG Tiles has seen a surge in online orders and brand visibility across India. The timing couldn’t be better—consumer behavior is shifting rapidly toward digital-first shopping, even for big-ticket items like ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles, and bathroom fittings.
The platform is backed by KAG’s robust offline network of 5,000 dealers and 500 exclusive showrooms, ensuring quick delivery and after-sales support nationwide
KAG is not stopping here. Upcoming platform features include:
● AI-powered tile recommendations based on design preferences and browsing history
● Personalized suggestions for floor, wall, and bathroom applications
● Immersive AR/VR walkthroughs that let buyers “walk” through their space before finalizing a design
In addition, KAG plans to expand its online sales globally, targeting markets in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia—bringing Indian-made tiles to a worldwide audience.
