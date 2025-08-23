Metromed International Cardiac Centre sets new milestone with world’s first Retrievable Leadless Pacemaker Implants

In Calicut, a quiet but remarkable moment in medical history has taken place. Within just 15 days, doctors at Metromed International Cardiac Centre (MICC) successfully carried out five implants of the world’s first retrievable leadless pacemaker. At the heart of this achievement is Dr Arun Gopi, Director of the Cath lab and a renowned international electrophysiologist, whose leadership has placed MICC firmly among the frontrunners of innovative cardiac care in India.

MICC, Leading the Way in Cardiac Care

Cardiac care reached a new milestone with the successful implantation of the latest ultra-advanced capsule pacemaker, AVEIR. Hailed as the first time in south India, doctors introduced this breakthrough therapy that regulates slow heartbeats without the need for surgery or chest incisions. The pioneering procedure was carried out on a 75-year-old man from Kozhikode under the supervision of Dr Arun Gopi.