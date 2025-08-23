Metromed International Cardiac Centre sets new milestone with world’s first Retrievable Leadless Pacemaker Implants

In Calicut, a quiet but remarkable moment in medical history has taken place. Within just 15 days, doctors at Metromed International Cardiac Centre (MICC) successfully carried out five implants of the world’s first retrievable leadless pacemaker. At the heart of this achievement is Dr Arun Gopi, Director of the Cath lab and a renowned international electrophysiologist, whose leadership has placed MICC firmly among the frontrunners of innovative cardiac care in India.
MICC, Leading the Way in Cardiac Care
Cardiac care reached a new milestone with the successful implantation of the latest ultra-advanced capsule pacemaker, AVEIR. Hailed as the first time in south India, doctors introduced this breakthrough therapy that regulates slow heartbeats without the need for surgery or chest incisions. The pioneering procedure was carried out on a 75-year-old man from Kozhikode under the supervision of Dr Arun Gopi.
Dr Arun Gopi, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Metromed International Cardiac Centre Calicut
Unlike conventional pacemakers or earlier capsule models such as MICRA, the AVEIR device is equipped with more upgrades. While traditional capsule pacemakers offered a battery life of about eight years, AVEIR extends this to twenty years. Another major advantage is that the device can be safely retrieved if it is no longer required. In addition, the pacemaker, currently implanted as a single chamber, can later be upgraded to function as a dual chamber, offering greater flexibility for future treatment needs.
A Step Ahead in Pacemaker Technology
Pacemakers have been saving lives by helping regulate irregular heart rhythms. These small battery-powered devices are used for patients with bradycardia, a condition where the heart beats too slowly. Traditional pacemakers consist of two parts: a pulse generator, which houses the battery and controls, and thin wires known as leads. The generator is usually placed under the skin near the collarbone. But the presence of leads can cause complications such as infections or wire damage.
The arrival of leadless pacemakers has changed the way doctors treat heart rhythm disorders. These devices are smaller, about the size of a vitamin capsule, and work as a self-contained unit. Unlike traditional models, they do not require wires or surgical placement in the chest. Instead, they are guided directly into the heart through a vein in the groin using a catheter.
“Leadless pacemakers significantly reduce the risks associated with conventional devices, especially those linked to the leads,” explains Dr Mohammed Musthafa, Chief of Cardiology. “They also allow for a more comfortable recovery and fewer restrictions for patients,” he adds.
The retrievable version now being used at MICC offers an added benefit. “This model has been designed so it can be removed or replaced safely if needed,” says Dr Arun Gopi. “This innovative design reduces the risk of complications associated with leads, such as infection or fracture, and offers patients a less restrictive recovery.”
Dedicated Team Behind the Success
The successful implantation of five retrievable leadless pacemakers in just two weeks also highlights the skill and commitment of MICC’s doctors. Dr Mohammed Musthafa, who has played a key role in building a dedicated team, credits the Centre’s success to the collaborative efforts of a skilled team of doctors and support staff committed to innovation.
A Safer Future for Patients
The introduction of retrievable leadless pacemakers is a promising step for patients who need long-term pacing support. For them, it means fewer complications, quicker recovery times, and greater peace of mind. For Metromed international cardiac centre, it represents yet another milestone in its journey of delivering world-class cardiac care.
