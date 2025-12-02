How to maintain and care for your geysers and room heaters for longevity?

With winters settling in and chilly nights ahead, geysers and room heaters become essential appliances in our homes. These devices not only provide comfort but also help maintain a cosy environment. To ensure these investments continue to deliver warmth efficiently over the years, proper maintenance and care are key.
Geysers
Crompton’s geyser range, including models such as the Solarium Qube IoT, Rapid Jet Instant Water Heater, and Solarium Blaze, is designed for both efficiency and safety. To keep them functioning well, regular maintenance is necessary.
● Flush the tank regularly: Over time, minerals from hard water settle inside the storage tank, reducing efficiency. Flushing the tank every 6 months helps prevent scales and prolongs the life of your geyser.
● Check safety valves: Safety is crucial. Inspect thermal cut-offs and pressure relief valves for proper functioning to avoid overheating or pressure buildup. Crompton’s models come with advanced multi-level safety features, but regular checks help maintain these safeguards.
● Protect against voltage fluctuations: Use a stabiliser with your geyser to prevent voltage spikes that can damage heating elements. This is especially important for instant water heaters like the Solarium Neo.
● Maintain the heating element: Corrosion-resistant elements like copper are standard in Crompton geysers, but periodic inspection ensures they are free of damage or wear.
● Professional installation and servicing: Always opt for certified technicians for installation and annual servicing to maintain warranty and performance standards.
Room heaters
Crompton’s range of room heaters, including Fan Heaters, Oil-Filled Radiators, and Ceramic Heaters, is engineered to rapidly and safely warm rooms while saving energy. Maintaining these appliances guarantees longevity and safety.
● Keep it clean: Dust accumulation can affect performance and cause overheating. Regularly wipe the heater’s surface and use compressed air to clean vents and grills.
● Check power supply and cords: Inspect plugs and cables for wear or damage. Faulty wiring can be a fire hazard. Crompton room heaters are designed with safety in mind, with features like shock-proof bodies, but routine checks are essential.
● Proper storage: When not in use, store heaters in a dry place away from moisture to prevent rust and electrical issues.
● Avoid overheating: Never cover or block vents while the heater is operating. Models like the Crompton Ceramic Heater come with thermal cut-offs that switch off the unit in case of excessive heat, but caution is still necessary.
● Safe usage practices: Use room heaters on stable, flat surfaces and keep flammable materials at a safe distance.
Conclusion:
Whether it’s the intelligent Solarium Qube geyser with app-based controls or Crompton’s range of safe and energy-efficient room heaters, caring for your appliances wisely means they continue to provide comfort for many winters to come. Simple preventive measures and timely service make all the difference between a heater or geyser that lasts and one that leaves you in the cold.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.