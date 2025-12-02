How to maintain and care for your geysers and room heaters for longevity?

With winters settling in and chilly nights ahead, geysers and room heaters become essential appliances in our homes. These devices not only provide comfort but also help maintain a cosy environment. To ensure these investments continue to deliver warmth efficiently over the years, proper maintenance and care are key.

Geysers

Crompton’s geyser range, including models such as the Solarium Qube IoT, Rapid Jet Instant Water Heater, and Solarium Blaze, is designed for both efficiency and safety. To keep them functioning well, regular maintenance is necessary.

● Flush the tank regularly: Over time, minerals from hard water settle inside the storage tank, reducing efficiency. Flushing the tank every 6 months helps prevent scales and prolongs the life of your geyser.

● Check safety valves: Safety is crucial. Inspect thermal cut-offs and pressure relief valves for proper functioning to avoid overheating or pressure buildup. Crompton’s models come with advanced multi-level safety features, but regular checks help maintain these safeguards.

● Protect against voltage fluctuations: Use a stabiliser with your geyser to prevent voltage spikes that can damage heating elements. This is especially important for instant water heaters like the Solarium Neo.

● Maintain the heating element: Corrosion-resistant elements like copper are standard in Crompton geysers, but periodic inspection ensures they are free of damage or wear.

● Professional installation and servicing: Always opt for certified technicians for installation and annual servicing to maintain warranty and performance standards.