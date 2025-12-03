Tax Savings & Corpus Accumulation with Bajaj Life ULIP Plans

The Tax Advantages of ULIPs

One of the main draws of Bajaj Life ULIP Plans is the tax benefits they offer, which can help you save money while you save.

● Tax Deductions on Premiums: Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the premiums you pay for your ULIP are eligible for a tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh (in the old tax regime). This reduces your taxable income, lowering your overall tax liability.

● Tax-Exempt Maturity Proceeds: When your ULIP policy matures, the amount you receive can be tax-exempt under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act. This is subject to the condition that the total annual premium for policies issued on or after February 1, 2021, does not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

● Tax-Free Fund Switching: ULIPs allow you to switch your investments between different funds (e.g., from equity to debt) without any tax implications. This gives you the flexibility to adjust your investment strategy based on market conditions without worrying about capital gains tax on the switches.

Accumulating a Corpus with ULIPs

Beyond tax savings, ULIPs provide a structured way to plan for long-term financial goals, leveraging the power of compounding.

Various Fund Options

Bajaj Life ULIP Plans offer a range of fund options to match different risk preferences.

● Equity Funds: These funds invest primarily in stocks and are suited for individuals with a higher risk appetite who aim for competitive returns over the long term.

● Debt Funds: These funds invest in lower-risk instruments like government bonds and corporate debt, making them suitable for conservative investors who prioritize capital protection.

● Hybrid Funds: Also known as balanced funds, these offer a mix of equity and debt, providing a middle ground between risk and return.

Switching Between Funds

Market conditions can change, and so can your personal financial situation. ULIPs offer the flexibility to switch your accumulated funds from one type to another. For example, if you are young, you might start with a higher allocation to equity funds. As you get closer to your financial goal, you can switch to more stable debt funds to protect your accumulated corpus from market volatility.