A Journey with Club Mahindra: Real stories from lifelong members

Holidays That Grow with Your Family

Many members reflect on how their holidays evolved as their families grew. The Singhs from Delhi began travelling with Club Mahindra when their daughter was five. She loved the kids’ activities, the workshops, and the freedom to explore open landscapes safely.

Today, more than a decade later, she still joins the family trips—now as a teen fascinated by photography and trekking.

The parents often say, “These holidays grew with her. They changed as she changed.”

This organic evolution is something many families point out. They never feel tied to a single style of vacation. Instead, the membership adapts naturally over the years.

Discovering the Joy of Doing Nothing

Not every holiday story is about sightseeing or adventure. Many lifelong members speak fondly of the joy of slow holidays. The Nairs from Bengaluru share how some of their best travel days weren’t spent hopping between attractions but simply relaxing—sitting by the pool, watching sunsets, enjoying long conversations, or sipping hot tea in the balcony overlooking valleys.

For them, the biggest benefit wasn’t included in any list of Club Mahindra membership benefits—it was the freedom to pause, breathe, and be present.

This is the kind of experience that is hard to quantify when calculating the Club Mahindra membership cost, yet it becomes the most emotionally rewarding.

Memories That Turn into Legacies

Several members who have travelled for years describe their vacations not just as experiences but as legacies. Children who grew up visiting Club Mahindra resorts often return as adults with their own families.

Holidays turn into rituals, not obligations.