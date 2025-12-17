Daya General Hospital Secures ₹150 Crore Funding to Triple Capacity and Expand Across Kerala

Thrissur, Kerala: Daya General Hospital, a leading healthcare provider with over 25 years of service, has received ₹150 crore in institutional equity funding from Ascent Capital to support its next phase of growth. The investment is part of a planned ₹500+ crore expansion over the next five years.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. V.K Abdul Azeez, Managing Director of Daya Group of Hospitals, said: "Daya General Hospital has steadily grown from a community-focused institution into one of the leading multispecialty healthcare providers in central Kerala. This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to expand our infrastructure and enhance our service capacity. We aim to increase our current 500-bed facility to 1,500 beds, ensuring greater access to quality care across both general and specialty services."