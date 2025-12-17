Daya General Hospital Secures ₹150 Crore Funding to Triple Capacity and Expand Across Kerala

Thrissur, Kerala: Daya General Hospital, a leading healthcare provider with over 25 years of service, has received ₹150 crore in institutional equity funding from Ascent Capital to support its next phase of growth. The investment is part of a planned ₹500+ crore expansion over the next five years.
Commenting on the investment, Dr. V.K Abdul Azeez, Managing Director of Daya Group of Hospitals, said: "Daya General Hospital has steadily grown from a community-focused institution into one of the leading multispecialty healthcare providers in central Kerala. This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to expand our infrastructure and enhance our service capacity. We aim to increase our current 500-bed facility to 1,500 beds, ensuring greater access to quality care across both general and specialty services."
"A key part of this expansion is the development of a dedicated Oncology Super Specialty Centre in Thrissur, slated to be operational by 2026, bringing medical, surgical and radiation oncology under one roof for comprehensive cancer care. We are also progressing with plans for a state-of-the-art Mother & Child Centre, further strengthening maternal and neonatal care for the region. Our focus remains on building an advanced and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem for the future."
In line with its long-term growth strategy, the hospital is also exploring geographical expansion beyond Thrissur, with upcoming projects and outreach plans focused on Malappuram and Calicut. This strategic move aims to widen access to advanced healthcare services in North Kerala, bridging care gaps and positioning the institution as a key healthcare provider across the region.
Daya currently operates four healthcare units across Kerala - Thrissur, Kunnamkulam, Palakkad and Valapad Emergency Care Centre - employing around 1,500 medical and non-medical professionals. With the expansion plan, the organisation expects to generate over 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, boosting the healthcare workforce presence in the state.
The partnership with Ascent Capital, a private equity firm known for investments in healthcare and emerging sectors, is expected to support Daya in scaling its services, integrating modern medical technologies and strengthening patient access in tier-two and tier-three areas of Kerala. The funding is anticipated to facilitate infrastructure expansion, digital adoption, and capability enhancement across departments.
As Kerala continues to witness increasing healthcare demand, especially for specialty and critical care services, Daya aims to position itself as a healthcare network delivering comprehensive, accessible and quality-oriented treatment. The management stated that the institution will continue to focus on service accessibility, ethical medical practices, and affordability while expanding its footprint across the state.
Ph: 0487 2475100/ 0487 3501000
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dayageneralhospital
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@dayageneralhospital
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dayageneralhospital/
Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/daya-general-hospital-&-speciality-surgical-centre
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.