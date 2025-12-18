Scenario Weddings: Crafting Dream Celebrations in Kerala with Elegance and Emotion

In the heart of Kerala’s lush landscapes and cultural richness, Scenario Weddings has emerged as a beacon of creativity, precision, and heartfelt storytelling in the world of luxury event planning. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kochi, this award-winning company has redefined what it means to celebrate love - seamlessly blending tradition, innovation, and personal flair into every event they curate.
From Vision to Reality
Scenario Weddings operates on a simple yet powerful philosophy: “You dream it. We theme it.” Whether it’s an intimate family gathering or a grand destination wedding, their team of seasoned planners, designers, and production experts ensures every detail - from décor and entertainment to logistics and guest experience - is executed flawlessly. Their full-service event management approach allows couples to focus on making memories while the team handles everything behind the scenes.
Destination Wedding Expertise
One of the company’s key strengths lies in its mastery of destination weddings. While Kerala remains their home base, Scenario Weddings has executed spectacular celebrations in locations such as Thailand, Bali, Dubai, Malaysia and the Maldives. Their ability to blend local culture with international standards makes them a trusted name among couples seeking soulful yet sophisticated celebrations. Their work has also earned recognition on prestigious platforms such as EEMAGINE 2025, GIWA Awards and WOW Awards Asia.
Luxury Décor and Tailored Themes
At the heart of every Scenario Weddings project is luxury décor - floral installations, designer lighting, and intricate cultural aesthetics. Their theme wedding expertise ranges from boho-inspired Christian ceremonies to serene temple weddings, each narrating a couple’s unique love story. Reviews from clients consistently highlight the team’s “stunning décor, flawless planning, and warm hospitality,” reflecting their dedication to creating a seamless guest experience from invitation to farewell.
Celebrity Management and Sustainable Elegance
Adding a touch of glamour, Scenario Weddings also manages celebrity appearances and performances, enhancing the grandeur of each celebration. Yet, what truly sets them apart is their commitment to sustainability. The wedding of Rukmini and Nithin, held at The Windsor Castle in Kottayam, was hailed as the Best Sustainable Wedding of the Year, showcasing eco-friendly planning without compromising on elegance or opulence.
Beyond Weddings: Events for Every Milestone
Beyond nuptials, Scenario Weddings has diversified into milestone and kids’ events - bringing magical birthday parties, holy communions, engagements, and anniversaries to life with creativity and emotion. Their kids’ division, featuring custom cakes, superhero mascots, and HD live streaming for families abroad, captures the same level of detail and care that defines their wedding projects.
Why Scenario Weddings Stands Out
With over 3,000 weddings and nearly two decades of experience, CEO Bahanan K. Areeckal and his team have built a brand known for trust, transparency, and artistry. Combining backgrounds in engineering, fine arts, management, and hospitality, they deliver both aesthetic excellence and logistical precision - an uncommon blend in India’s diverse wedding industry.
A Celebration Beyond Compare
Scenario Weddings is more than an event company - it’s a storyteller, a dream weaver, and a cultural bridge. For couples across Kerala, Pune, Mumbai and beyond seeking celebrations that feel both authentic and breathtaking, this Kochi-based planner offers not just a service but an experience - turning wedding dreams into timeless memories.
