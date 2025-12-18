The Legacy of Excellence: 30 Years of SUPERGAS in Indian LPG Sector

When SHV Energy entered India in 1995 with the brand SUPERGAS, none could have predicted the transformative journey that would unfold over the next 30 years. What started as a simple LPG distribution to the end Customers, has evolved into a team of 650+ incredible people and an extensive network of Franchisees, Industrial Customers & Auto LPG stations. It now serves homes, businesses, and vehicles across the nation through LPG.

Over the last three decades, SUPERGAS has marked numerous "firsts" that helped shape India's private LPG market. Early milestones included setting up their own infrastructure, such as terminal in Porbandar, filling plants in Gurrampalem, Babra, Bavla, Sarigam by early 1997 post opening of the LPG sector to parallel marketeers. This focus on building their own infrastructure, rather than relying solely on existing systems, set the stage for superior service quality and reliability.