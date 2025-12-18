The Legacy of Excellence: 30 Years of SUPERGAS in Indian LPG Sector

When SHV Energy entered India in 1995 with the brand SUPERGAS, none could have predicted the transformative journey that would unfold over the next 30 years. What started as a simple LPG distribution to the end Customers, has evolved into a team of 650+ incredible people and an extensive network of Franchisees, Industrial Customers & Auto LPG stations. It now serves homes, businesses, and vehicles across the nation through LPG.
Over the last three decades, SUPERGAS has marked numerous "firsts" that helped shape India's private LPG market. Early milestones included setting up their own infrastructure, such as terminal in Porbandar, filling plants in Gurrampalem, Babra, Bavla, Sarigam by early 1997 post opening of the LPG sector to parallel marketeers. This focus on building their own infrastructure, rather than relying solely on existing systems, set the stage for superior service quality and reliability.
Notable Milestones: Transforming into a Full-Service Partner
During these formative years, SUPERGAS introduced Build-Own-Maintain model, displaying commitment to full-scale long-term relationships with industrial customers.
In 2005, SUPERGAS became the first LPG company in India to introduce LOT (Liquid-Off-Take) cylinders, revolutionising how businesses used LPG. The company diversifies their portfolio helping promote cleaner fuel options for vehicles.
Introduction on 450kg larger, high-capacity Maxima cylinders and Continuous Gas Monitoring System, giving industrial customers better control and safety.
Heaterless Vaporizers marked another milestone, offering energy-efficient solutions that helped industries reduce operational costs while being sustainable on lower carbon emission.
Recognising the digital wave sweeping, SUPERGAS launched its comprehensive Care App, bringing LPG management to customers' fingertips. This wasn't about online ordering; the app created an entire ecosystem for users.
Expansion of Service Portfolio
Over the years, SUPERGAS transformed from being purely an LPG supplier to a comprehensive energy solutions provider. The company now offers specialised services including:
Custom blend solutions for aerosols manufacturers
Pure butane or pure propane as per Customer’s need for various applications
Energy audits and conversion consultancy for industries switching from traditional fuels
Safety training programs for hotel associations and industrial clients
The Strength of the Network
The growth of SUPERGAS can be seen in its physical network and the people who run it. Their network now includes 2 import terminals, 16 filling plants, 4 depots and many contracted facilities all placed strategically to ensure timely supply across the country.
An AI-enhanced delivery fleet, numbering over 600 vehicles, uses modern technology to manage logistics efficiently and safely.
The company works closely with local businesses to connect directly with customers and handle last-mile delivery and service. With over 50 Auto LPG Dispensing Stations (ALDS), SUPERGAS is also playing a role in promoting cleaner vehicular fuel.
Safety Leadership
At SUPERGAS, safety culture and visible safety leadership are core to every operation. The company prioritizes the well-being of its customers, the surrounding community, and its people. This commitment is reflected in best practices, such as mandatory audits & maintenance, safety education, and strict adherence to global standards.
Advanced firefighting equipment and comprehensive emergency training are provided on an ongoing basis for all personnel. This ensures that the team is not only equipped but also highly skilled to act decisively and safely in any emergency.
Community and Sustainability Focus
Beyond just numbers and facilities, the core of the SUPERGAS journey is its commitment to safety, diversity, and innovation. Guided by their driving principle “Courage to care for generations to come,” they continue to focus on green energy, including efforts to power its own operations with a significant percentage of renewable energy.
SUPERGAS has also made significant contributions to underprivileged Children’s education, well-being, and overall development through SUPERGAS Foundation (SGF) across India.
Customer Centric Approach
By keeping customers at the heart of every decision, SUPERGAS has thrived in India's competitive energy market.
They have formed a dedicated Customer Experience team, to assess CX maturity, identifying key gap areas and building a roadmap to be more coordinated with the brand promise.
Their "Caring Beyond Flames" customer engagement program has strengthened relationships beyond mere transactions. Insights from these interactions are then used to improve customer understanding and overall experience
Strategic Expansion and Partnership Growth in Southern India
SUPERGAS reinforced its presence across Southern India through the strategic acquisition of Caltex Gas from the Chevron Group in the year 2010. This critical move brought valuable, established assets into the SUPERGAS network, specifically including the Tuticorin import terminal and 2 operational filling plants.
To further solidify its regional leadership in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, SUPERGAS invested in a new, state-of-the-art filling plant in Coimbatore in 2025. This robust infrastructure combined with active growth in regional partnerships, has established SUPERGAS as a highly attractive choice.
Consequently, pursuing an LPG dealership with SUPERGAS has become a prime opportunity for numerous partners seeking reliable business growth in the South.
Looking Ahead
As SUPERGAS celebrates 30 years in India, the numbers tell an impressive story - 2000+ industrial customers, 400+ franchisee partners, and lakhs of satisfied users. However, the real achievement lies in transforming from an LPG supplier to a comprehensive energy solutions provider.
As the company moves forward, it continues to innovate, care, and evolve with changing customer needs. With a strong foundation and a forward-looking vision, SUPERGAS is well-positioned to successfully continue its operations in India for many more decades to come, powering the nation’s growth with clean and efficient energy solutions.
