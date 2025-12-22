Where Hope Becomes Reality

Life After IVF

A common assumption is that IVF pregnancies require more interventions. This is not true. Once the pregnancy crosses twelve to sixteen weeks, it behaves like any natural pregnancy. Caesareans are recommended only when medically necessary.

Another common misconception is the need for extended rest. “Too much rest after conception is not good,” says Dr Cyriac. “Normal activity supports healthier pregnancies.”

Are IVF Babies Any Different?

IVF babies are no different from naturally conceived babies, points out Dr Cyriac. “Once an embryo implants,” he says, “the pregnancy grows according to nature.” What shapes a child are genetics and epigenetics (environment, love, and values).

Understanding Vaginismus

Vaginismus can have physical or psychological causes. “We never blame the woman or the man,” says Dr Cyriac. “We examine both.” If the hymen is rigid, a minor procedure can resolve the issue. If the male partner has a tight foreskin, circumcision may be required. When fear or trauma is the cause, counselling and gradual therapy help couples resume a healthy intimate life. Some couples visit even after ten years of marriage without intercourse, showing how deeply this condition can affect relationships.

Advanced Surgical Expertise

Laparoscopy has changed the landscape of gynaecology and fertility care. Beyond record-breaking surgeries, Dr Cyriac has treated rare cases such as aspirated oocytes, undescended ovaries located near the kidneys in an IVF patient. Complete clearance of severe endometriosis, precise fibroid removal, and complex fertility-related surgeries form a large part of his expertise. His expertise includes assisting women in natural conception through tube recanalisation, correcting uterine prolapse with laparoscopic hysteropexy, and treating vault and vaginal prolapse via sacrocolpopexy.

At Lifeline, as some couple arrive carrying years of disappointment, others walk in hopeful, Dr Cyriac and his team work to transform these hopes into reality.

