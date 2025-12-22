Where Hope Becomes Reality

Couples walk into Lifeline with one shared hope: to welcome a child into their lives. Many arrive anxious, unsure, and weighed down by years of waiting. At the centre of their journey stands Dr Cyriac Papachan, soft-spoken figure whose gentle manner instantly puts people at ease. “When patients come to us, they carry great expectations,” he says. “My job is to guide them with compassion.”
Lifeline Ernakulam, founded four years ago, is an extension of Lifeline Hospitals, Adoor, established by renowned infertility specialist Dr S Pappachan. Over the years, Lifeline has evolved into one of Kerala’s leading multispeciality hospital groups, serving patients from India and abroad, with over thirty medical specialties and centres such as the Lifeline Fertility and Well Woman Centre, Kollam.
At Ernakulam, leadership rests with Dr Pappachan’s son, Dr Cyriac, an internationally acclaimed infertility specialist and laparoscopic surgeon, known for his belief that financial constraints should never deny treatment. His wife, Dr Kripa, is also an infertility specialist.
World Record in Surgical Skill
In December 2022, Dr Cyriac performed a surgery that made headlines. He removed a 4.420 kg uterus filled with multiple fibroids through laparoscopy. The achievement was later recognised by the Asia Book of Records in January 2023.
The patient had lived with a growing fibroid for seventeen years. By the time she arrived at Lifeline, the uterus was the size of a full-term pregnancy and had begun pressing on neighbouring organs, making it difficult for her to pass urine. Through keyhole surgery, the entire organ was removed, and she was discharged the next day. “Her relief was the biggest reward,” he says.
While infertility treatment forms a large part of his practice, several women approach Dr Cyriac for general gynaecological concerns as well.
Changing Trends in Fertility
As more women choose to focus on education and careers, the average age of childbearing has shifted. But the biology of reproduction remains unchanged. “Egg quality in Indian women starts to decline from about twenty-four,” Dr Cyriac explains. “After thirty-five, the fall becomes sharper.”
Men also face increasing fertility challenges, often linked to smoking, pollution, pesticides, alcohol, tight clothing, and sedentary habits.
When a couple is unable to conceive naturally, doctors move through a systematic process. Natural conception is encouraged when ovulation is regular, tubes are open, and sperm count is healthy. IUI is used when small enhancements may improve the chances of fertilisation. Active, washed sperm are placed directly into the uterus. IVF and ICSI are used when fertilisation requires assistance. IVF brings the egg and sperm together in a controlled environment, while ICSI involves injecting a single healthy sperm directly into an egg.
Life After IVF
A common assumption is that IVF pregnancies require more interventions. This is not true. Once the pregnancy crosses twelve to sixteen weeks, it behaves like any natural pregnancy. Caesareans are recommended only when medically necessary.
Another common misconception is the need for extended rest. “Too much rest after conception is not good,” says Dr Cyriac. “Normal activity supports healthier pregnancies.”
Are IVF Babies Any Different?
IVF babies are no different from naturally conceived babies, points out Dr Cyriac. “Once an embryo implants,” he says, “the pregnancy grows according to nature.” What shapes a child are genetics and epigenetics (environment, love, and values).
Understanding Vaginismus
Vaginismus can have physical or psychological causes. “We never blame the woman or the man,” says Dr Cyriac. “We examine both.” If the hymen is rigid, a minor procedure can resolve the issue. If the male partner has a tight foreskin, circumcision may be required. When fear or trauma is the cause, counselling and gradual therapy help couples resume a healthy intimate life. Some couples visit even after ten years of marriage without intercourse, showing how deeply this condition can affect relationships.
Advanced Surgical Expertise
Laparoscopy has changed the landscape of gynaecology and fertility care. Beyond record-breaking surgeries, Dr Cyriac has treated rare cases such as aspirated oocytes, undescended ovaries located near the kidneys in an IVF patient. Complete clearance of severe endometriosis, precise fibroid removal, and complex fertility-related surgeries form a large part of his expertise. His expertise includes assisting women in natural conception through tube recanalisation, correcting uterine prolapse with laparoscopic hysteropexy, and treating vault and vaginal prolapse via sacrocolpopexy.
At Lifeline, as some couple arrive carrying years of disappointment, others walk in hopeful, Dr Cyriac and his team work to transform these hopes into reality.
