Expert Tips to Prepare for the IELTS Exam in 15 Days and Score High

Numerous individuals worldwide take the IELTS exam, one of the most popular English language proficiency tests to showcase their English language proficiency. Acing the IELTS exam opens doors to quality international education, overseas employment, and migration opportunities.
But, what if you are just left with 15 days to prepare for this highly-competitive, crucial exam?
Well, preparing for the IELTS exam from the perspective of scoring high in merely 15 days, all by yourself can feel overwhelming. But, don’t worry, here’s a meticulously crafted guide to help you structure your preparation and make the most of every day for 15 days straight!
With little time left, you need to ensure that you focus, strategize, and practice consistently. By the end of this guide, you will feel confident and ready to tackle the IELTS like a pro. So, without any further ado, let’s get on to discussing this crucial topic!
Before discussing the strategy to prepare for the IELTS exam in 15 days, let us first understand why the exam is crucial. Understanding the importance of this exam will help us reinforce the idea of preparing meticulously for the exam and giving our best shot.
The IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is critical for anyone aiming to study, work, or settle in English-speaking countries like the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, etc. This highly competitive test analyzes your ability in four key areas as follows:
1. Listening: Measures how well you can follow spoken English
2. Reading: Assesses comprehension of written English texts
3. Writing: Analyzes your ability to express ideas logically in English
4. Speaking: Tests fluency and clarity in a face-to-face conversation
The exam is available in two formats:
- Academic module (for students)
- General Training module (for work and migration)
Every year more than 4 million individuals take the IELTS exam worldwide, emphasizing the popularity and competition for the exam. It is thereby important to put in the best effort to better your chances of scoring high and beating the fierce competition on the global level.
Now that we know the immense significance of the exam and its power to influence your future career plans and aspirations, let us discuss the key steps to prepare for the IELTS by making the most of the time available in these 15 days:
1. Understand the exam structure
The first step is getting familiar with the four sections of the IELTS and their time limits. This practice will reduce the initial preparation anxiety.
Here are the four sections in brief:
○ Listening: 40 questions, 30 minutes
○ Reading: 40 questions, 60 minutes
○ Writing: 2 tasks, 60 minutes
○ Speaking: 3 parts, 11–14 minutes
2. Take a diagnostic test
Even if you haven’t started preparing in full swing, attempt a full practice test. Well, this might feel scary, but it will give you a clear understanding of your strengths and weaknesses.
3. Plan your study schedule
Based on your strengths and weaknesses, plan your study hours for each day. Bu,t be realistic! Allocate more time to weaker areas; at the same time, don’t neglect your strong ones.
● Expert tips to master your listening skills:
○ Listen to podcasts or news (BBC, NPR)
○ Practice IELTS listening tests
○ Pay attention to various accents (British, Australian, Canadian).
○ Take notes while listening
● Expert tips to master your reading skills:
○ Practice with academic articles, newspapers, and journals
○ Master skimming and scanning techniques to find answers quickly
○ Time yourself while you answer questions to improve your speed and accuracy
● Task 1 (Academic):
Practice describing graphs, charts, or maps in a crisp, clear, and structured language.
Pro tip: Avoid personal opinions and focus only on the data presented.
● Task 2:
To develop essay-writing skills, learn to construct arguments with strong introductions, supporting details, and a concise and on-point conclusion. Furthermore, focus on grammar and appropriate display of vocabulary to boost your score.
Pro tip: Work on one Task 1 and one Task 2 every day, and review your work critically. You may also seek feedback from a mentor, or an IELTS tutor.
Speaking is one of the most feared sections for many individuals. However, the Speaking section on the test is your chance to shine and stand out from the crowd.
Here are the three parts of the Speaking section that you need to prepare well for:
● Part 1: Answer general questions about your life and interests
Pro tip: Keep responses natural and concise
● Part 2: Speak for 1 to 2 minutes fluently on a given topic
Pro tip: Practice structuring your thoughts using bullet points
● Part 3: Engage in a discussion that requires you to justify opinions
Pro tip: Practice this regularly as a fun activity with your friends and family
Additional tips:
Record yourself to ace this section. You may practice with a partner or practice in front of the mirror, when alone. Every time you practice, try to improve the clarity of your speech, including fluency, and pronunciation. For expert advice and personalized guidance, do not hesitate to connect with MSM Unify overseas education consultants.
Spend these two days taking two full-length mock tests under actual exam conditions strictly. This will help you:
● Build your readiness for the 2-hour 45-minute test!
● Manage your time effectively for each section
● Identify areas that need last-minute fine-tuning
● Go over only the crucial notes and practice materials
● Focus on relaxing your mind
● Prepare all essentials for exam day: ID, test confirmation, and stationery
● Take a good night’s sleep for peak performance
Before we wrap up, here are some expert tips to help you score an edge over your peers:
Practice attempting each section of the IELTS within the allotted time limits.
Use credible apps specially designed for the IELTS to learn new words and incorporate them into your speaking and writing.
Watch English movies, shows, or YouTube videos to get a hang of the accent. Initially, you may start with subtitles but slowly try to avoid them.
You must seek feedback from the experts to analyze your practice tests, understand mistakes, and avoid repeating them.
Stay positive and focus on doing your best.
Here are some typical blunders made by several students, leading them to score less than what they would have otherwise achieved on the test:
Even if you are well-versed with the instructions, always read the questions and test instructions carefully to avoid habitual slip-ups.
Keep your answers simple and clear, especially in speaking and writing. It is better to use simple words correctly than to use fancy vocabulary wrongly!
Prioritize answering all questions in all the sections over spending too much time on just a few questions.
Preparing for the IELTS in just 15 days is indeed a challenge, but with the right mindset, strategy, and guidance you can ace it. So, break down the preparation into manageable blocks, stay consistent, and practice daily.
Remember, confidence is half the battle won! So, trust your abilities, follow this simple yet effective plan, and give the IELTS preparation your best shot. If you are looking for expert help, reach out to MSM Unify for valuable resources and comprehensive guidance, ensuring your success. Good luck.
